bedra Alloy Launches Advanced Copper Alloys for New Energy Vehicles and Consumer Electronics

BAC GIANG, Vietnam, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant leap forward for the materials industry, bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd. ("bedra Alloy") proudly announces the launch of an innovative series of copper alloy rods and wires, setting new standards for the new energy vehicles and consumer electronics sectors. Developed through bedra Alloy's deep industry insight and digital prowess, these new products promise to deliver unparalleled material solutions.

bedra New Products Release & Customer Conference (PRNewsfoto/bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd) bedra New Cutting-edge Materials (PRNewsfoto/bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd) bedra Factory (PRNewsfoto/bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd)

"I have high expectations for the technological innovations in our new products. At the same time, we will continue to uphold excellent and consistent quality in production, supported by our digital R&D process. This approach will enable us to achieve new milestones in sustainable development and brand positioning. Our new alloy material, which boasts superior physical and processing properties, is lead-free, beryllium-free, and environmentally friendly. I believe it will play a crucial role for both our partners and the markets," said Mr. Reinhard Kleyna, the Chief Operating Officer of bedra.

The launch features standout products, including bedra 270, bedra 5800, bedra 49250, EValloy®92, and PlugMax®11. Each product brings unique benefits, from bedra 270's ideal replacement for Cu-Be C17510 with its green, lead-free, and beryllium-free composition, to bedra 5800's exceptional recycling compatibility and cutting performance. bedra 49250 offers an eco-friendly, lead-free solution with superior strength and plasticity, while EValloy®92 stands out with the highest electrical conductivity among free-cutting copper alloys. PlugMax®11 surpasses tin bronze in strength and conductivity, marking a significant advancement in lead-free, beryllium-free, and recyclable materials.

These products showcase the significant advancements made by bedra Alloy's R&D team. The EValloy® material, with its lightweight and high-strength characteristics, is especially prominent in new energy vehicles, enhancing range and safety. PlugMax® and environmentally friendly cutting products improve machining efficiency and product durability, reinforcing bedra Alloy's leading position in the global market.

bedra Alloy's continuous innovation stems from its digital R&D platform and factory. By integrating a global ecosystem of universities and research institutes, bedra Alloy harnesses millions of active data assets to develop new materials. The platform utilizes computational simulation, big data analysis, knowledge mapping, and digital twins to drive product design, production processes, and comprehensive testing, accelerating product development and enhancing efficiency.

Digital R&D initiatives are crucial in reducing energy consumption and are key to bedra Alloy's sustainability goals. bedra Alloy is committed to achieving a 42% carbon reduction and a 90% recycling rate by 2030. To reach these targets, the company is taking several practical steps, including developing low-carbon products, using eco-friendly materials, reusing water, optimizing energy management through process upgrades, improving supply chain management, and more.

bedra Alloy's ongoing product research and development efforts are driven by a commitment to understanding the actual needs of applications. With environmental protection and lightweight materials becoming industry trends, bedra Alloy has shown deep insight into the material organization and performance by thoroughly understanding the diverse needs of various industries. bedra Alloy's expertise in application research and material selection reflects its comprehensive approach to product iteration and development. This ensures the company can offer robust support for its customers' product development.

To mark the launch, bedra Alloy organized customer conferences in Bac Giang in Vietnam. The events focused on the application needs of material suppliers, equipment suppliers, and application suppliers. Participants also had the opportunity to have a bedra Alloy factory tour, where they exchanged insights on material innovation, production costs, and manufacturing technology, fostering deeper cooperation within the industry chain.

About bedra Alloy

bedra is a brand owned by the 1889-established Berkenhoff. The company is renowned for its extensive range of over 400 alloy products, serving industries like automotive, rail, shipbuilding, and 5G communications. As a global leader in high-tech precision alloy materials, especially copper and its alloys, bedra is committed to sustainable solutions. In anticipation of future demands, bedra has broadened its reach by establishing a production base in Asia via bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd. ("bedra Alloy"), highlighting its dedication to precision and global demand fulfillment.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.bedra.com/asia/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bedra-vietnam-alloy-material-co-ltd/

SOURCE bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd