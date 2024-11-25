Belt and Road Youth Perspectives: Showing the Youth Power in Joint Construction of the Belt and Road

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Haiwainet:

"Belt and Road Youth Perspectives," with integrated multimedia engagement, invited more than 30 young employees of Chinese companies stationed abroad for the joint construction of the Belt and Road, as well as local employees from overseas, and Chinese and international students, to talk about the unique experience of participating in the construction of the Belt and Road. The project helped to show the spirit of Chinese youths in practicing their talent and connecting with the world, as well as their vivid image of youthfulness and passion—all highlighting the positive changes in the lives of the countries and people related to the Belt and Road.

The team visited 10 cities in China, including Xi'an, Tianjin, Ningbo, and Pu'er, as well as 13 countries including the Philippines, Mongolia, Peru, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. The team focused on young people who worked tirelessly in the construction of the Belt and Road, showing their noble ideals, courage to take responsibility, capacity for enduring hardships, and willingness to work hard in constructing the Belt and Road. By delineating their work content and progress, we seemed to display extraordinary achievements in the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative from micro perspectives.

SOURCE Haiwainet Media Co.,Ltd.