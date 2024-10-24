Besmile Announces RMB 1 Million Donation to Support Shanghai 9th People's Hospital's Dental Service Development

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental service provider Besmile proudly announces a donation of RMB 1 million to Shanghai 9th People's Hospital, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing dental service capabilities within the industry. The fund will help elevate the medical facilities to create a better environment for the patients, meanwhile support academic research and rare disease treatment.

On Oct 22nd, Chengdu Besmile Medical Technology Co., Ltd. hosted a donation ceremony at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

The ceremony was attended by prominent officials from the Hospital. Wu Zhengyi, the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, expressed heartfelt appreciation for Besmile's generous donation. He said this donation will be instrumental in advancing the quality of diagnostic and treatment services, particularly for edentulous patients.

Yan Xinzhang, Founder and CEO of Besmile, highlighted the company's mission to lead the oral medical industry through innovation and exceptional service. He reaffirmed Besmile's ongoing commitment to social responsibility. Meanwhile this strategic approach also aims to acclerate the clinical application and product development process.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the "Smile Dental Care Fund". The 1 million RMB donation marks a pivotal step in fulfilling the Besmile's efforts to promoting the growth of the oral medical sector. The fund will support hardware upgrades to create a better environment for the patients, meanwhile also help talent development, and academic initiatives, including scholarships, professional training, and academic exchanges.

Particularly noteworthy is the fund's focus on assisting patients with genetic and rare diseases, ensuring they receive essential medical support to alleviate financial burdens and access high-quality oral healthcare services. Both Besmile and the hospital share a vision to elevate medical service standards, delivering exceptional, efficient, and accessible diagnostic and treatment options, positioning the "Smile Dental Care Fund" as a guiding light for patients and aspiring professionals alike.

About the Company

Besmile is a committed manufacturer of dental CAD/CAM materials, equipment, implant systems, as well as a comprehensive provider of digital dental solutions. The company aims to collaborate with medical institutions to foster the robust development of the oral medical industry.

SOURCE Besmile