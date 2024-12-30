MACAO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31st, the "Better 2025 JSTV New Year's Eve Concert" will hit the stage of the Galaxy Arena in Macao, China, and will be broadcast live globally. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to China, and it will be the eighth time that the JSTV New Year's Eve Concert, also known as the Litchi New Year's Eve Concert, has been held in Macao.

As a top-notch concert in Asia, the JSTV New Year's Eve Concert delivers a live music extravaganza for its audience every year, and has won the Best Entertainment (one-off/ annual) award of the Asian Television Awards, as well as numourous international and domestic awards. This year's lineup includes popular singers who have held concert tours in 2024, such as Richie Jen, David Tao, Wakin Chau, Karen Mok, Wu Bai & China Blue, and LAY. It also features old friends of the concert, including Chris Lee, Julius, Liu Yuning, Wilber Pan, Shan Yichun, Karry, Joker Xue, Joseph Zeng, and Charlie.

The Litchi New Year's Eve Concert integrates excellent traditional culture, classic contemporary culture and trendy international culture. The event will invite Plum Performance Award winner and National Class-A Actresses Chen Fei and Zhou Yanping, and powerhouse singer Shan Yichun to perform together on stage. Through creative adaptations, traditional Yue Opera and pop music will blend and collide.

This year, the JSTV New Year's Eve Concert will further emphasize the integration "technology + art". The stage design of concert will take mirror as the theme, through the refraction and reflection of light and shadow, closely integrating the real and the unreal, to create a seamless visual effect. At the same time, it will apply cutting-edge television technologies such as AI avatars, digital humans, virtual reality, and real-time green screen keying to its audiovisual presentation, allowing audience to experience the novel visual effects of the "the future has arrived". This year's Litchi New Year's Eve Concert will be broadcast live on the video client "AI Litchi" newly launched by JSTV and JSBC. This video client will offer multiple live viewing angles, allowing users to witness the stunning stage performances of New Year's Eve Concert from various perspectives.

