Beyond Environmental Arts Festival 2024 - Fun and free green arts activities for age 5 and above, Adopt low carbon living to help combat climate change

HONG KONG, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived." These were the words of the United Nations Secretary General at the end of 2023. The unseasonably warm winters, frequent hot nights, typhoons and thunderstorms in Hong Kong are the warning signs. Climate change is not a future problem; it is making an irreversible impact on our world, which we cannot ignore.

"Beyond Environmental Arts Festival 2024". Adopt low carbon living to help combat climate change

The third Beyond Environmental Arts Festival (BEA Festival) returns this summer with a series of fun and free activities on the theme of "Climate Change". The programme includes open-air music and films, a theatrical performance, creative arts workshops, an installation art exhibition and dance video screening, and more. The art activities are designed to encourage changes in everyday life, the adoption of low carbon living, and the promotion of sustainability among the next generation to combat this global challenge.

Free arts workshops, theatrical performances, exhibition, open-air music and films

Organised by Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation, sponsored by The Bank of East Asia Charitable Foundation, and powered by The Bank of East Asia, Limited, this year's BEA Festival kicks off on 28 June with Voices of Change: Open-air Music and Films at Café 23, The Bank of East Asia Building, Central. More activities will be held during 2 to 7 July at BEA Tower, Kwun Tong. The first four days are reserved for students, while the weekend sessions are open to the public. Participants can enjoy the second session of Voices of Change, as well as a theatrical performance The Eco Heroes, and five arts workshops where they can get creative and make their own clay coral magnets, energy saving reminder plaques, "Be the Change" badges and paper craft ecosystems, or learn how to transform waste items into percussion instruments.

Between 1 July and 2 August, visitors can also enjoy an exhibition of five sets of artworks on the theme of climate change. The featured works are The Bloom of the Shield, a large rope net installation contemplating the Earth's depleting ozone layer; Empathise with 52-hertz, a 4-metre-long whale and coral installation reflecting on the effects of climate change on the world's marine ecosystems; Prophecy of the Future, a 3D optical illusion painting; Echoes of the Earth, a shadow dance film; as well as a series of reverse glass paintings created at Hong Kong Wetland Park by BEA volunteers and youngsters from community services programmes. The exhibition will take place at 2/F, BEA Tower, Kwun Tong. No registration is required.

All activities are free-of-charge, and advance registration is required. Online registration for all events is now open via POPTICKET (https://bit.ly/BEAFestival2024). For more information, please visit the official Festival page on www.hkyaf.com, and follow HKYAF on Facebook and Instagram @hkyaf.

Event details

BEA Festival 2024 – Public Sessions

Date: 6, 7 July 2024 (Sat, Sun)

Time: 10:30am – 5:00pm (6 sessions in total)

Venue: 7/F, BEA Tower, Millennium City 5, Kwun Tong, Kowloon (Registration Counter at 2/F)

All activities are free of charge and suitable for persons aged 5 and above.

Each ticket admits one person only. Advance online registration is required at POPTICKET (https://bit.ly/BEAFestival2024). A deposit of HK$50 is required for registration and is refundable in full after attendance.

BEA Festival 2024 – Voices of Change: Open-air Music and Films

First show

Date: 28 June 2024 (Fri)

Time: 7:00pm – 8:45pm

Venue: Café 23, 2/F, The Bank of East Asia Building, 10 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Second show

Date: 6 July 2024 (Sat)

Time: 7:00pm – 8:45pm

Venue: 43/F, BEA Tower, Millennium City 5, Kwun Tong, Kowloon (Registration Counter at 2/F)

Performances and screenings are free of charge and suitable for persons aged 10 and above.

Each ticket admits one person only. Advance online registration is required at POPTICKET (https://bit.ly/BEAFestival2024VoicesofChange). A deposit of HK$50 is required for registration and is refundable in full after attendance.

SOURCE 香港青年藝術協會 Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation