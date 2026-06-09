Beyond Sushi: Sushi King Unveils Its First-Ever Yakiniku Experience Across Malaysia

From premium Wagyu cuts to interactive group dining, Sushi King expands its menu innovation to make quality Japanese dining more exciting, accessible, and affordable for all.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 31 years as one of Malaysia's most beloved Japanese dining destinations, Sushi King is expanding beyond its iconic Kaiten Sushi concept with the launch of its brand-new Sushi King Yakiniku experience at all outlets nationwide, offering Malaysians a fun and interactive way to grill premium meat while creating memorable moments with friends and family.

Sushi King Unveils Its First-Ever Yakiniku Experience Across Malaysia

The introduction of Yakiniku reflects Sushi King's continued commitment to evolving alongside Malaysians' changing lifestyles and dining preferences, while bringing a fresh new spark to everyday dining. More than just a menu expansion, this exciting new experience underscores the brand's ambition to make quality shared moments more accessible, convenient, and affordable — offering diners an affordable premium experience without compromising on taste, comfort, or enjoyment.

The new Yakiniku menu broadens access to premium-cut meat, bringing more variety to the table while ensuring there is something for everyone — from sushi lovers and grill enthusiasts to families and group diners seeking a more engaging shared meal. The all-new Yakiniku menu offers the Signature Grill set meal, starting from RM22.90 for a variety of premium meat options such as Beef Kalbi set, Lamb Shoulder set, and Salmon set. Diners looking to enjoy more premium offerings can also savour the Wagyu and Angus Striploin Deluxe Combo Set Meal, as well as the Unagi and Tiger Prawn Signature Grill sets, from only RM35.90 per set. Each set comes complete with fluffy Japanese steamed rice, fresh crunchy greens, savoury wakame soup, spicy pickles, and signature sauces, delivering a satisfying and value-for-money yakiniku experience. Whether it's mixing and matching add-ons, sharing Deluxe Combo platters with friends, or simply enjoying the satisfying "kaw kaw" experience of grilling together, Sushi King Yakiniku brings a lively, interactive, and flavourful new dining adventure made for Malaysians to gather, connect, and feast together.

"Sushi King has always been about bringing people together through good food and memorable experiences," said Tan Sri Dato' Seri (Dr.) Fumihiko Konishi, Founder of Sushi King Sdn Bhd. "For 31 years, we have continuously innovated to better serve Malaysians — from becoming the first chain outlet to offer certified halal Japanese cuisine in Malaysia, to now introducing a whole new yakiniku dining experience nationwide. As dining habits evolve, we want Sushi King to continue being the place where people gather, celebrate, reconnect, and create new memories with friends and loved ones. Our goal is simple: to make enjoyable Japanese dining experiences more accessible, comfortable, and meaningful for everyone."

Widely regarded as the largest Halal Japanese restaurant chain in Malaysia, Sushi King has long been trusted for delivering quality Japanese cuisine with convenience and accessibility at its core. Beyond sushi and the newly launched yakiniku offerings, Sushi King also offers a wide variety of customers' favourites including sashimi, bento, donburi, Japanese curry, ramen, and more – giving Malaysians an extensive range of Japanese dining options for every preference and occasion, while reflecting the brand's forward-thinking spirit and continued commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience. The brand has also recently unveiled a fresh new look and concept nationwide through a complete store interior refresh, introducing modernised yet distinctly Japanese-inspired store designs. Blending Japanese elements with a warm and comfortable environment, the refreshed spaces are thoughtfully designed to better accommodate families, group dining, and social gatherings.

The launch of Yakiniku marks another exciting milestone for Sushi King, introducing a richer, more interactive communal dining experience with a flavour-packed selection of sizzling grill sets crafted for every appetite and occasion. From casual catchups with friends and family celebrations to after-work dinners and weekend gatherings, Sushi King Yakiniku offers Malaysians a vibrant new way to gather, grill, and create memorable moments together. With this latest expansion, Sushi King continues to elevate the dining experience while strengthening its position as Malaysia's leading destination for halal-certified Japanese cuisine.

For more information, log on to their Instagram, Facebook, or visit their website at https://sushi-king.com/.

About Sushi King Sdn Bhd

In 1995, Sushi King introduced Malaysians to freshly made sushi, served on the kaiten (conveyor belt) for customers to pick up and enjoy. This new concept gained immense popularity and Sushi King's brand eventually became synonymous for its warm and friendly dining environment, quality sushi and other Japanese cuisine at affordable prices.

From a single outlet in Kuala Lumpur, the brand has since expanded to over 100 outlets, covering nearly every state across the Nation.

Widely regarded as the largest Halal Japanese restaurant chain in Malaysia, Sushi King's popularity continues to soar after three decades. To date, it has served and satisfied the palates of millions of multi-ethnic customers as they stream into the Japanese outlet to satisfy the craving for their favourite sushi.

The Sushi King brand is owned by Sushi King Sdn. Bhd., a member of the Texchem Group of Companies under Texchem Resources Bhd (Texchem). Texchem is a Malaysian-based multinational company listed on the main board of Bursa Malaysia. There are four core business divisions under Texchem, comprising the Restaurant Division, Industrial Division, Food Division, and Polymer Engineering Division.

SOURCE Sushi King Sdn Bhd