Beyond the Signal: KuCoin Marks Its 9th Anniversary With a Multi-Track Competition and Total Rewards of Up to 650,000 USDT

Spanning Spot, Futures, VIP, Earn, Payment, Mining and Web3 Wallet, the campaign connects user rewards with broader participation across the KuCoin ecosystem

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of its 9th Anniversary Trading Competition under the "Beyond the Signal" theme. Featuring total rewards of up to 650,000 USDT, the campaign brings together Spot, Futures, VIP and Earn, while encouraging users to explore payments, cloud mining and other applications across the wider KuCoin ecosystem.

"Beyond the Signal" reflects KuCoin's perspective on the next stage of crypto: looking beyond short-term market movements to the infrastructure, utility and trusted connections that support the industry's long-term development. Rather than being structured around a single trading leaderboard, the competition offers four distinct tracks designed to reflect the diverse ways users participate in the digital asset economy:

The Spot Track is designed for users interested in exploring a broad range of digital assets and spot markets.

The Futures Track offers more advanced competition mechanics for participants with the appropriate experience.

The VIP Track provides a dedicated participation pathway tailored to the scale and specialized needs of professional users.

The Earn Track extends the campaign beyond trading to digital asset management and longer-term value creation.

Beyond these four tracks, the campaign also encourages users to explore the wider KuCoin ecosystem, including KuCoin Pay, which connects digital assets with everyday payment scenarios; KuMining, which lowers the barriers to participation in crypto mining and blockchain infrastructure; and KuCoin Web3 Wallet, a self-custodial asset management solution evolving into a unified access to trading, tokenized markets and multi-chain ecosystems. Together, these offerings reflect KuCoin's continued evolution from a trading platform into a broader ecosystem spanning market access, asset management, payments, mining, Web3 discovery and real-world utility.

The campaign's rewards further reinforce this direction. Alongside cash prizes, the campaign features KCS, which supports a growing range of utilities across the KuCoin ecosystem, connecting trading benefits, rewards, payments, loyalty programs and community engagement. By incorporating KCS into the campaign, KuCoin is creating an additional pathway for users to discover and participate in its expanding ecosystem utilities. The campaign also connects digital participation with cultural experiences through 10 exclusive KuCoin Limited Edition Gift Sets and one Adam Scott's KuCoin Golf Bag.

Through its multi-track structure and broader ecosystem connections, the campaign represents not only a celebration of KuCoin's nine-year journey, but also an invitation for its global community to move beyond market signals.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

SOURCE KuCoin