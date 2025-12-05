Beyond Ventures Appointed by the HKIC as an Asset Manager for the 2025 Capital Batch under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme

Collaborating with Leading and Chain Master Enterprises to Jointly Propel Hong Kong's Innovation and Technology Development

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based venture capital firm Beyond Ventures is honored to announce its appointment by the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC) as one of the asset managers for the 2025 Capital Batch of the Investment Portfolio (CIES IP) under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (New CIES).

"We would like to express our gratitude to the HKIC for its continued trust and recognition," remarked Mr. Lap Man, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Beyond Ventures. "The New CIES represents a bold and innovative policy initiative that 10% of the capital from the CIES IP be allocated to promote Hong Kong's innovative & technology (I&T) development. This is not only visionary but also sets a benchmark for how capital can effectively amplify market-driven innovation. It underscores the distinctive strength of Hong Kong's capital markets by seamlessly integrating government guidance with vibrant market dynamics, a hallmark of the HKIC's strategic vision."

Under the New CIES, launched by the HKSAR Government on Mar 1, 2024, eligible applicants are required to invest a minimum of HK$30 million in permissible assets, including a mandatory allocation of HK$3 million into the CIES IP. As of early October 2025, the scheme has already attracted 2,200 applications, potentially channeling approximately HK$70 billion of new capital into Hong Kong's economy.

The speed and efficiency of the HKIC's implementation also further reflect the true spirit of Hong Kong. From the issuance of the invitation for proposals on October 31, 2025, to the application deadline on November 14, and the announcement of selected asset managers on December 2, in just 11 working days. The entire process exemplifies how a patient capital institution wholly owned by and representing the HKSAR Government can operate with the agility of a startup. This "Hong Kong speed" is a testament to the city's world-class governance and execution capabilities. The integration of public and private capital and the unparalleled execution efficiency will be the two cornerstones for Hong Kong's I&T development.

Beyond Ventures has long been a close partner of the HKIC, having co-invested in multiple projects across hard core, biotech, and new energy/greentech sectors. These collaborations include investments in global industry leaders, chain master enterprises and several highly potential companies preparing for IPOs on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Although Hong Kong has a deep talent pool and a highly international environment that fosters cutting-edge technological research, it lacks extensive industrial applications and market insights due to a relatively small local market. Therefore, getting more chain master or industry-leading corporations to Hong Kong accelerates the integration of local resources with these corporations. This synergy drives the innovation and technology ecosystem which is crucial to Hong Kong's I&T development and also beneficial to these corporations.

"In alignment with this vision, Beyond Ventures will deploy its assigned capital from the 2025 Capital Batch of the CIES IP in close collaboration with the HKIC and the leading and chain master enterprises within the HKIC ecosystem. By forging strategic partnerships with these anchor players, Beyond Ventures aims to strengthen Hong Kong's dual role as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder" in the global innovation landscape. We will collaborate with the HKIC and its ecosystem partners to inject vitality into Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem." Mr. Lap Man added.

About Beyond Ventures

Beyond Ventures, the Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, was co-founded by Lap Man and Marvin Hung in 2017 with the goal to revitalize and transform Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem by being the city's most impactful venture capital firm. The firm unites venture capital experts and local conglomerates with visionary entrepreneurs, providing start-ups with the capital and guidance they need to thrive.

The name "Beyond Ventures" originates from the popular rock-and-roll band Beyond, which emerged in early 1990s Hong Kong. Since raising its first fund in 2017, Beyond Ventures has successfully invested in and helped develop portfolio companies which include SenseTime (stock code: 20.HK), Smartsens (stock code: 688213.SH), YOHO (stock code: 2347.HK), HKTaxi (acquired by Uber in 2021), G-NiiB, a biotech spinout from the CUHK, Hongene, a global leading supplier of core raw materials for nucleic acid drugs and MingMed, an innovative biotech company specializing in the development of first-in-class drugs, among others. To date, the portfolio has produced four IPOs and two trade sales. Additionally, three portfolios are in the process of applying for IPOs on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the regulations of 18A and 18C.

Beyond Ventures draws on support from well-known Hong Kong conglomerates including Hop Hing Group, Far East Consortium, Chinney Alliance Group and Chinachem Group, leading private equity firms Hony Capital and GAW Capital, Hong Kong VC firm, eGarden as well as the endowment fund of The University of Hong Kong.

Please visit www.beyondventures.hk for more information.

SOURCE Beyond Ventures