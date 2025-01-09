BICV's Debut at CES 2025: Showcasing Full-Stack, All-Domain Products on the International Stage

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 7th to 10th, BICV Technology Co., Ltd. (BICV) made its debut at CES 2025. BICV showcased over 30 self-developed products in Intelligent Cockpit Domain, Intelligent Driving Domain, Cockpit-Driving Fusion Domain, and Telematics & Communication. Ranging from mass-produced items to cutting-edge innovations, these products spotlighted BICV's leading position in auto intelligent connected. This appearance at CES heralded a new phase of its international expansion.

BICV's Debut at CES 2025 (PRNewsfoto/BICV)

In this exhibition, BICV launched products such as the MARS Series Intelligent Cockpit, IntelliDrive 2.0 Cockpit-Driving Fusion Domain Controller, CMS Electronic Exterior Mirror, Driving-Parking Fusion Domain Controller, 5G+V2X+High Precision Navigation Controller, Smart Antenna, 4G/5G T-BOX, and ECALL - BOX. Among them, the SA8775 - based IntelliDrive 2.0 Cockpit-Driving Fusion Domain Controller demonstrates BICV's technological innovation strength in cross - domain fusion.IntelliDrive 2.0 enhances system synergy and performance, enables high - level functions like high - speed NOA, MNP Memory Driving, and HPA Memory Parking, and optimizes the driving experience.

The MARS 06 Intelligent Cockpit, based on the MT8678 platform, can achieve a full - scene 3D interactive interface and drive four screens simultaneously. Its high computing power enables natural human - machine interaction functions. It integrates functions such as IVI, instrument panel, AVM, DMS, IMS, AI large models, and APA. The infrared night - vision product, developed in collaboration with Pioneer, supports the expansion of multiple product categories and can achieve DMS/IMS functions. The Acute 2.0 CMS features high image quality, low power consumption, and low latency. With strong engineering capabilities, it integrates ISP tuning and algorithm integration.

Drawing on project - development experience, BICV has successfully launched many cockpit - domain and other intelligent - connected projects based on platforms such as Qualcomm and MTK, winning global automotive customers' positive recognition. In 2024, BICV witnessed a remarkable overseas sales surge. Some cockpit products passed AA/CA certification and are exported to Europe and North America. It has also entered Middle - East, Southeast - Asian and other overseas markets. With a factory in Thailand, an office in Japan, and expanded business in Germany and South Korea, BICV's overseas reach now spans over 10 countries and regions.

BICV, as a technology innovation company with rich experience and strong development potential in the auto intelligent connected industry, will meet global market needs, break tech boundaries, and offer consumers worldwide more convenient, comfortable, and intelligent travel experiences.

