BIEL Announces Establishment of BIEL Charity Trust

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIEL Crystal Charity Trust has been officially established, marking a strategic upgrade in the company's philanthropic initiatives. By adopting a standardized, professional charitable trust framework, this move ushers in a new chapter for BIEL Crystal's public welfare efforts. The Trust will focus on key areas including education support, environmental protection, technological innovation, emergency disaster relief, and poverty alleviation.

About BIEL's Charitable Initiatives

Launch Ceremony of the BIEL Charity Trust

Over the past two decades, BIEL Crystal has made cumulative donations exceeding USD 70 million worldwide. The newly established BIEL Charity Trust operates on a tripartite collaboration model involving the enterprise, a trust company, and a foundation, designed to ensure transparency in fund management, professional operation, and long-term sustainability in philanthropic endeavors.

Simon Yeung, Chairman of the BIEL Crystal Charity Trust, stated, "This marks a new beginning for BIEL Crystal's philanthropic journey of more than two decades and reflects our continued commitment to social responsibility." The Trust will collaborate with various sectors of society to ensure that every donation is utilized effectively, reaching and supporting more people in need.

About BIEL Crystal

BIEL Crystal is a leading global provider of exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices.Our products are widely used in smart digital devices, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses and automotive industry.Our long-term cooperation customers include Apple, Samsung, vivo, Meta, Tesla, Google and so on.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over HK$42 billion, covering a total area of about 4.3 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces.

