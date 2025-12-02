Biel Crystal donates HK$10 million to support Hong Kong Tai Po Fire relief

BIEL Crystal

02 Dec, 2025, 15:57 CST

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A major fire recently occurred at Wong Fook Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, causing significant casualties and property damage, which has touched the hearts of people from all walks of life. Biel Crystal Holdings Limited donates HK$10 million for emergency relief and post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

Biel Crystal donates HK$10 million to support Hong Kong Tai Po Fire relief (PRNewsfoto/伯恩光學)
The donation will be used through official channels to ensure efficient allocation of resources. It will be mainly used for key aspects such as emergency resettlement of affected residents, medical assistance, supply of basic living materials, and post-disaster reconstruction.

Dr YEUNG Kin-man, President of Biel Crystal, said, "We are deeply saddened by this sudden disaster. Biel Crystal is willing to work together with people from all walks of life to provide timely assistance to the affected families, help them rebuild their homes and return to normal life."

Biel Crystal extends it's highest respect to all the firefighters and rescue personnel battling on the front lines! We will closely monitor the situation and stand with our compatriots in Hong Kong to overcome this difficult time.

