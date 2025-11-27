Biel Crystal Forges Integrated Future with Pioneering Vietnam Automotive Line

BIEL Crystal

27 Nov, 2025, 11:33 CST

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biel Crystal is set to redefine the automotive supply chain in Southeast Asia. In a strategic leap beyond conventional setups, its new Haiphong base will house a pioneering integrated production line—the first of its kind in the region—capable of manufacturing both Automotive Cover Glass (CG) and complete Smart Cockpit Display Modules under one roof.

The Vietnam production line has already secured project nominations from leading automotive clients in Europe, the US, Japan, and Korea.

This seamless "CG-to-Module" operation, slated for 2026, is a direct response to the soaring global demand for smarter electric vehicles, positioning Biel Crystal not just as a supplier, but as a pivotal partner in the industry's evolution.

