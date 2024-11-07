BANGKOK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big C Supercenter is taking major strides to become the leading destination for tourists seeking Thai souvenirs. Partnering with Vpon AI Big Data Group, a specialist in online-to-offline (O2O) solutions, Big C aims to enhance its reach, particularly in the Chinese market, and solidify its global presence.

Big C's Strategic Vision:

Big C Teams Up with Vpon to Elevate Tourist Shopping Experience Iconic shopping bags and targeted promotions during peak seasons like Chinese New Year and Golden Week will attract and engage tourists.

Leader in Thai Souvenirs: Big C welcomes millions of travellers annually, achieving impressive sales across 5 flagship branches in major cities and 45 convenient locations in secondary destinations. As the top choice for authentic Thai shopping, Big C is committed to delivering a world-class experience for every traveller's j ourney.

Big C welcomes millions of travellers annually, achieving impressive sales across 5 flagship branches in major cities and 45 convenient locations in secondary destinations. As the top choice for authentic Thai shopping, Big C is committed to delivering a world-class experience for every traveller's j O2O Marketing Focus: With Vpon's expertise, Big C is building a strong online community in China , driving offline engagement and expanding to other tourist segments next year.

With Vpon's expertise, Big C is building a strong online community in , driving offline engagement and expanding to other tourist segments next year. WeChat Mini Program: To cater to mainland Chinese customers, Big C has launched a WeChat Mini Program, allowing customers to place orders directly from home in China . Whether they choose doorstep delivery, pick-up at a Big C store, or hotel delivery, this service provides unparalleled convenience, especially for those with limited time.

To cater to mainland Chinese customers, Big C has launched a WeChat Mini Program, allowing customers to place orders directly from home in . Whether they choose doorstep delivery, pick-up at a Big C store, or hotel delivery, this service provides unparalleled convenience, especially for those with limited time. Tailored Offerings: Big C is enhancing its branches with faith-based attractions like the Siva God shrine at Rajdamri, customised product ranges, and multilingual support for a seamless tourist experience.

Promotions and Pricing: Iconic shopping bags and targeted promotions during peak seasons like Chinese New Year and Golden Week will attract and engage tourists.

Iconic shopping bags and targeted promotions during peak seasons like Chinese New Year and Golden Week will attract and engage tourists. Next Step: Expanding Thai products through platforms like WeChat mini program and promoting Thai culture, attractions, and cuisine via video content in China .

https://youtu.be/6oIMnep8uKs

https://youtu.be/jY41ks1bbgc

Big C kick-started their global digital transformation journey strongly by choosing China as the first destination, and appointed Vpon as the global tourist activation consultant.

Travel Data Tech in Retail: To precisely target Chinese and international tourists, Vpon developed a travel data dashboard uniquely for Big C. Supported by the accumulation of massive data from 900 million mobile devices, the dashboard visualises real-time insights tailored to their business needs. These valuable insights empower Big C to plan data-driven strategies for tourist activation, identifying highly potential customers through a deep understanding of traveller behaviour, preferences, travel trend and pattern.

To precisely target Chinese and international tourists, Vpon developed a travel data dashboard uniquely for Big C. Supported by the accumulation of massive data from 900 million mobile devices, the dashboard visualises real-time insights tailored to their business needs. These valuable insights empower Big C to plan data-driven strategies for tourist activation, identifying highly potential customers through a deep understanding of traveller behaviour, preferences, travel trend and pattern. Localised social strategies: To achieve a successful China market entry, Vpon built a localised social image for Big C on mainstream Chinese social channels including Xiaohungshu, Douyin and WeChat, and achieved a viral success of 24 million total impression in just one week for Big C's golden week promotion, showcasing a successful cultural blend in and community building.

To achieve a successful market entry, Vpon built a localised social image for Big C on mainstream Chinese social channels including Xiaohungshu, Douyin and WeChat, and achieved a viral success of 24 million total impression in just one week for Big C's golden week promotion, showcasing a successful cultural blend in and community building. O2O strategies: To drive users from online to physical stores, and from stores to online channels, Vpon and Big C developed seasonal campaigns, personalised ad targeting and community engagement by integrating multi-dimensional data, including Big C's own mobile and e-commerce data, in-store analysis, customer profile, and traveller insight. The actionable items are further tailored to reach individual audiences' pre-trip, during-trip and after-trip, ensuring a rich brand presence throughout the whole journey.

To drive users from online to physical stores, and from stores to online channels, Vpon and Big C developed seasonal campaigns, personalised ad targeting and community engagement by integrating multi-dimensional data, including Big C's own mobile and e-commerce data, in-store analysis, customer profile, and traveller insight. The actionable items are further tailored to reach individual audiences' pre-trip, during-trip and after-trip, ensuring a rich brand presence throughout the whole journey. Influencers engagement: With the support of an extensive influencers data dashboard, Big C can analyse and select high-quality influencers around the world in one-click. Vpon has connected Big C with top-tier Xiaohongshu influencers with over 1 million followers, boosting the key words "Big C" and "travelling to Thailand " to the Viral Hot Topic. The strategic influencer marketing strategy successfully imprints Big C as one of the top-of-mind Thailand brands among international tourists.

Vpon AI Big Data Group is a leading big data company providing mobile data solutions with AI-powered technologies. Supported by the accumulation of massive data from 900 million mobile devices and a daily processing rate of 21 billion transborder data, Vpon integrates premium media resources across APAC, providing clients with all-rounded data and AI solutions, including data analytics services, AI-enhanced results, corporate digitalization, brand awareness and cross border marketing solutions etc., providing strong tools to aid clients in raising brand awareness and generate leads through data.

Vpon has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management) Certification, by the British Standard Institution (BSI).

SOURCE Vpon Big Data Group