Binance Further Expands VIP Access with Updated Holder and OTC Criteria

Lower Holder VIP 3 threshold and OTC Spot Volume recognition make VIP progression more accessible

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today announced further updates to its VIP Program criteria, lowering the VIP 3 Wallet Assets threshold and integrating OTC Spot Trading Volume into Spot Trading Volume calculations for VIP qualification.

The updates build on Binance's March 2026 VIP Program refresh, which lowered selected VIP thresholds and introduced new pathways to recognize high-value users earlier in their journey. The latest changes are designed to make VIP status more accessible for eligible holders and to better recognize users who are active across both Spot and OTC trading.

Effective July 21, 2026 at 08:00 UTC, the Wallet Assets requirement for VIP 3 will be reduced from $3,000,000 to $1,000,000. The change enables more eligible holders to access VIP 3 benefits, including applicable VIP fee rates, priority support, higher limits, advanced insights, event invitations, and other VIP-only benefits.

Binance is also updating how OTC Spot Trading Volume contributes to VIP qualification. From the same effective date, OTC Spot Trading Volume will count at a 4x multiplier toward Spot Trading Volume. For example, $1 million in OTC Spot Trading Volume will count as $4 million toward the applicable Spot Trading Volume threshold.

In addition, OTC-related VIP qualification will no longer be capped at VIP 4. By incorporating OTC Spot Trading Volume into the broader Spot Trading Volume metric, eligible users may now progress through the full VIP framework up to VIP 9, subject to meeting the applicable BNB Balance and qualification requirements.

"We continue to refine the Binance VIP Program to better reflect how our users engage across the platform," said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP and Institutional at Binance. "By lowering the VIP 3 asset holding threshold and recognizing OTC Spot Trading Volume within Spot Volume qualification, we are creating a more flexible and accessible path for users to progress through VIP tiers while maintaining clear, measurable criteria."

There are no changes to VIP trading fees as part of this update. Users who qualify under the new criteria will be automatically upgraded daily at 08:00 UTC to the corresponding VIP tier. If a user qualifies under multiple criteria, their VIP level will reflect the highest level they meet.

Users can view their latest VIP level in the My VIP Mobile Hub. Full details on the updated VIP Program criteria are available on Binance.

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About Binance VIP & Institutional

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.binanceinstitutional.com

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