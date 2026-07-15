A major step in Binance's vision to build a multi-asset financial super app for investing, trading, and on-chain finance

ISLAMABAD, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today introduced U.S. equities trading, giving eligible users access to more than 7,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs. The launch reflects Binance's belief that financial inclusion grows meaningfully when access to opportunities becomes simpler and more integrated. Binance will also soon introduce tokenized U.S. stocks, marking another step in its vision of a multi-asset financial super app.

Binance Launches U.S. Stocks Trading and Previews bStocks Tokenized Securities

"We have set out to reach the next 3 billion users, and to do that, we need to make it simpler for users to access opportunities across asset classes, diversify their portfolios, and move more easily between traditional investing and on-chain finance," said Yi He, co-founder and co-CEO of Binance. "That is what a multi-asset financial super app should help people do."

Enabled through Binance's ADGM broker-dealer, Nest Trading Limited, the new offering expands Binance's multi-asset platform by bringing U.S. equities trading and a path to tokenization into a unified user experience. By reducing friction around how users access and hold major traditional assets, Binance is building on an approach already proven in products like perpetual futures.

Eligible users will be able to trade U.S. equities with zero commission, purchase fractional shares starting at just $5, and have direct ownership of the equities held by a U.S.-regulated clearing broker, including eligibility for applicable dividends and corporate actions. Select equities will also be available for 24/5 trading. Purchases will primarily be made using USDC, with support for BNB, USDT, USD1, and $U, and sale proceeds will be received in USDC. Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL) will be available, allowing eligible users to earn passive income by lending their stock holdings.

In the coming weeks and subject to regulatory approvals, Binance will also introduce bStocks, tokenized securities representing select U.S. stocks and ETFs, issued by BTECH Holdings Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Once launched, bStocks tokenized securities will be available for trading on Binance Exchange.

As the largest digital assets exchange by trading volume and users, Binance will offer a native bridge from traditional stock ownership to programmable, always-on tokenized assets at a global scale that few others can match. This unlocks mobility and utility for real-world equities within and beyond the Binance ecosystem, enabling continuous on-chain access and potential DeFi applications, from lending to liquidity provision.

"Tokenization has the potential to reshape financial markets by giving users greater control, more flexibility, and ultimately more financial freedom," said Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance. "We see a significant opportunity to make financial assets more accessible, more useful, and more connected across traditional and digital markets."

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