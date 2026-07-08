BTC Yield gives long-term Bitcoin holders a new way to seek potential weekly BTC income through a strategy from traditional finance

ISLAMABAD , July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today announced the launch of BTC Yield, a new addition to its Advanced Earn product lineup. BTC Yield is a BTC-denominated, open-ended strategy designed for long-term Bitcoin holders seeking income potential without actively trading the market.

BTC Yield is among the first covered-call Bitcoin income products offered directly to both retail and institutional users by a major crypto exchange. Bitcoin does not have a native staking mechanism, creating demand for ways for long-term holders to seek income from their BTC.

Binance Launches BTC Yield, Bringing Covered Call Bitcoin Income Strategy to Users

This launch also reflects broader demand for Bitcoin income strategies in traditional finance. Covered call approaches are well established in institutional markets, and products such as the NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF and BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF have attracted significant assets. Goldman Sachs has also filed to launch a Bitcoin yield product, underscoring continued demand for Bitcoin income strategies.

By bringing this strategy into a streamlined crypto-native format, Binance is making it easier for users to access a familiar income approach within a single platform as it continues to expand beyond trading into a broader financial super app.

"BTC Yield underscores Binance's focus on expanding the range of products available to users and giving them more ways to put their digital assets to work," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange and Trading at Binance. "Covered call strategies have long been used in traditional finance, but they can be complex for retail users to access directly. With BTC Yield, we are simplifying that experience for Bitcoin holders who want income potential without actively trading the market."

"During periods of weaker market sentiment, many Bitcoin holders may be reluctant to sell or actively trade. BTC Yield gives long-term holders a simpler way to seek potential income while maintaining exposure denominated in Bitcoin," he added.

Key product information:

BTC Yield is powered by a covered call strategy that seeks to generate option premiums from Bitcoin holdings.

Users subscribe with BTC to receive BTCY and may benefit through weekly BTC distributions. Remaining premiums are retained in the product, which may increase the convertible BTC value of each BTCY over time.

BTCY has no fixed maturity date and supports both Fast Redemption (T+1) and Standard Redemption.

BTC Yield offers simple access, APY potential, and large quotas for eligible users.

BTC Yield complements other Earn products such as Dual Investment and Discount Buy.

Important information: As an options-based strategy, BTC Yield carries risks and is not principal protected. Weekly BTC distributions are not guaranteed and users may receive back less BTC than they originally allocated. The covered call strategy may limit participation in upward BTC price movements, meaning BTC Yield may underperform a direct holding of BTC, particularly in strongly rising markets.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices can be highly volatile. The value attributable to your BTCY strategy position may go down or up, and you may not receive back the amount of BTC you allocated. By participating in BTC Yield, you are converting your subscribed BTC to BTCY. BTC Yield is not capital protected, and you may lose some or all of your BTC. Any BTC Credits, APY, realised APY, illustrative yield, or similar figures shown in connection with BTCY are for information purposes only, are not guaranteed, may be zero, and refer to BTC-denominated amounts only rather than actual or predicted returns in fiat or any other digital asset. BTC Yield uses a strategy that may underperform holding BTC directly, including in periods of strong BTC price appreciation. When you exit BTC Yield, the amount of BTC returned to you will depend on the applicable valuation at the relevant processing time, and this may be higher or lower than the valuation shown when you submitted your request. Fast Exit may be unavailable, and Standard Exit may be subject to processing windows, capacity limits, delays and fees. Binance does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice, and you are solely responsible for your investment decisions. For more information, please see the BTCY Terms, Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

NEOS, BlackRock, iShares, and Goldman Sachs are referenced for market context only and are not affiliated with, nor have they endorsed, Binance or BTC Yield.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.