The two parties came together in Pakistan's capital, signaling increased focus on building a robust and compliant digital financial ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- easypaisa digital bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, to explore the adoption and growth of emerging financial technologies, as well as innovative digital savings and investment solutions in Pakistan.

easypaisa and Binance Sign MoU to Explore Emerging Financial Technology Growth in Pakistan

The MoU was signed in Islamabad by Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO of easypaisa digital bank, and Tarik Erk, Regional Head for MENAT and Senior Executive Officer (SEO) Abu Dhabi at Binance, in the presence of senior representatives from both organizations. The collaboration reflects easypaisa's commitment to supporting innovation and the responsible growth of Pakistan's digital financial ecosystem.

Under the MoU, easypaisa and Binance will initiate exploratory discussions to assess potential areas of collaboration aimed at supporting the development of Pakistan's digital savings and investment ecosystem. Any future collaboration will remain subject to applicable regulatory approvals, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the fulfillment of all licensing and compliance requirements.

Binance serves more than 300 million registered users globally and offers a comprehensive suite of blockchain and digital financial technology solutions, including trading platforms, financial products, educational initiatives, and Web3-enabled services. Operating with a strong emphasis on security and regulatory compliance, the company is committed to fostering a more inclusive digital economy that enhances financial access and opportunity worldwide. Binance has also obtained AML registration under the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA), marking an important step in supporting Pakistan's regulated digital financial ecosystem.

Proposed initiatives under the MoU may include awareness, education, and capacity-building initiatives from an exploratory perspective, which will accordingly enable the bank to develop potential future initiatives in line with applicable regulatory guidelines.

The collaboration reflects growing interest in digital savings and technology-enabled financial innovation, particularly among Pakistan's rapidly expanding digitally connected population. Pakistan continues to present significant potential for growth in emerging financial technologies, with innovation-led investment and technology initiatives offering promising opportunities for the country's broader digital economy.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO, easypaisa digital bank, said, "easypaisa digital bank is committed to making digital banking easy and secure for our customers. Leveraging Binance's expertise in emerging areas of financial technology presents an opportunity for us to learn and explore in line with the guidelines of the PVARA. We look forward to working with Binance to explore safer and more reliable ways to support digital financial access and innovation in Pakistan."

Tarik Erk, Regional Head for MENAT and Senior Executive Officer Abu Dhabi at Binance, added, "Partnering with easypaisa reflects Pakistan's growing potential as a forward-looking market for emerging financial technologies, supported by scale, trust, and increasing regulatory engagement. With rising awareness and interest across Pakistan, we believe Binance's global expertise, combined with easypaisa's local reach and scale, can help support responsible innovation and long-term ecosystem development."

With a customer base representing one in every five Pakistanis, a 31% female user base, and more than 4.5 billion transactions processed in 2025, valued at over PKR 15 trillion — approximately 13% of Pakistan's GDP, easypaisa digital bank continues to set new benchmarks for digital banking and financial empowerment across Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Virtual assets are subject to high market volatility and carry significant financial risk, including the potential loss of capital. Prices can fluctuate substantially over short periods. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Users should conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Virtual asset services are subject to applicable regulatory frameworks, including SBP and PVARA requirements.

About easypaisa digital bank:

easypaisa is Pakistan's first digital bank and has advanced Pakistan's digital finance landscape. Backed by our shareholders, Telenor Group-a leading telecom operator in Asia and the Nordics- and Ant Group-the force behind Alipay, the world's leading open internet platform, easypaisa deliver secure, convenient financial solutions to millions of Pakistanis.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information on Binance, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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