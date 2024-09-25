BingX Charity Celebrates Progress with WDC: Achievements in Marine Conservation and a Vision Ahead

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of the global leading cryptocurrency exchange BingX, is proud to share a comprehensive review of its partnership with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). They focused on advancing the welfare of marine life, particularly whales and dolphins, through impactful campaigns and strategic initiatives. This partnership began in 2023 as part of BingX's broader commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, aligning the values of innovation and protection across industries.

In 2023, WDC's "Don'tGototheShow" campaign targeted UK tourists to raise awareness about the ethical issues of captive whale and dolphin attractions. By engaging travelers at Bristol Airport and generating 2 million social media impressions, WDC significantly increased public consciousness. The organization also launched a campaign against TUI, Europe's largest travel company, urging them to stop promoting captivity attractions through peaceful protests in Germany. Additionally, WDC partnered with NGOs in the Caribbean and Mexico to address swim-with-dolphin experiences, highlighting ethical and environmental concerns while conducting water quality tests at captivity facilities. WDC continues to work with travel agencies and cruise companies to eliminate such offerings, advocating responsible tourism.

Looking to the future, WDC is evolving its strategies to effectively protect whales and dolphins in a rapidly changing world by investing in new talent and setting ambitious ten-year goals and three-year plans. Future campaigns will focus on three key areas: Whales and Dolphins Matter, Safe Seas, and Hunting and Captivity. WDC will address critical threats like bycatch, ship strikes, marine pollution, and disturbances from offshore developments. It will also promote the recognition of whales and dolphins as sentient, cultural species, and engage the public through education and citizen science. Additionally, WDC will continue its efforts to end commercial whaling, challenge captivity, and promote rehabilitation and release into sanctuaries.

Reflecting on the partnership, Vivien Lin, Spokesperson of BingX, expressed her admiration for WDC's impactful work. "We are truly impressed and inspired by the remarkable results WDC has achieved in such a short span of time. Their unwavering commitment to marine conservation is both inspiring and humbling, and we at BingX are proud to be part of this meaningful cause. Supporting WDC not only aligns with our values but also underscores our belief in using our platform to drive positive changes. Together, we are making strides in safeguarding whales and dolphins, ensuring their protection and well-being for future generations."

Lin also acknowledged that both WDC and BingX share a long-term vision of making a difference, with each striving to push the boundaries in their respective industries. "The journey to create real, lasting impact is not an easy one, and it's a path both WDC and BingX are fully committed to. Whether it's advocating for the rights and protection of marine life or reshaping the blockchain industry, we recognize that meaningful change takes time. At BingX, we will continue to pursue our mission of innovation, transparency, and social responsibility, while empowering our users to be a part of a better future. As we work alongside WDC, we reaffirm our dedication to making the world a better place—not only through our services but also through initiatives that support environmental and social well-being."

