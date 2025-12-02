PANAMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company BingX, is intensifying its emergency response efforts in Central Vietnam as severe flooding continues to isolate multiple regions. The first rescue boats funded by BingX Charity have already reached Khanh Hoa, enabling local teams to access communities cut off by rising waters.

BingX Charity Expands Emergency Relief Efforts in Central Vietnam, Raising Total Aid to Nearly 5.6 Billion VND

In response to the escalating situation across Vietnam, the "One Light, Thousands of Hearts" initiative by BingX has pledged an additional USD 100,000 for this relief phase, with USD 60,000 allocated for rescue boats and emergency essentials for Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Dak Lak; and USD 40,000 in direct financial assistance for the most severely affected households.

Despite challenging conditions caused by landslides and deep flooding, BingX teams are continuing to work closely with the relevant institutions to deliver essential supplies, including clean water, food, life vests, and medical kits to affected regions.

Vivien Lin, Spokesperson at BingX, shared: "We deeply empathize with the losses communities are facing during this difficult time. Even the smallest act of timely support can become a lifeline in moments of crisis, helping people feel seen and supported. When one light is lit, thousands of acts of kindness often follow, creating a ripple effect of hope and resilience across communities. At BingX, we believe that collective compassion—no matter the scale—has the power to bring meaningful comfort and inspire others to help rebuild what was lost."

Launched in Nov 2025 following major storms across Central and Northern Vietnam, the "One Light, Thousands of Hearts" campaign has since expanded through three consecutive relief waves: USD 50,000 in the first phase, another USD 50,000 in the second, and USD 100,000 in the current phase supporting Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, and Dak Lak, bringing the total fund to USD 200,000.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX