BingX Charity Expands Relief Fund to Over 2.6 Billion VND, Helping Central Vietnam Recover from Typhoon No.13

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has announced the expansion of its humanitarian campaign "One Light, Thousands of Hearts", increasing its total donation to USD 100,000 (over 2.6 billion VND) to support Central Vietnam in recovering from the severe impact of Typhoon No.13.

Earlier this year, BingX Charity launched the first phase of the campaign with a USD 50,000 relief fund, reaching 9 provinces hit by consecutive storms Bualoi and Matmo. Thousands of emergency supply packages, including food, clean water, and daily necessities, were distributed directly to affected households with the support of local representatives and partners.

This second phase contributes an additional USD 50,000, raising the total to USD 100,000, and extends relief efforts to the provinces most affected by Typhoon No.13, such as Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, and Nghe An. The fund aims not only to deliver essential aid but also to help residents rebuild their homes and livelihoods after the storms.

"Compassion knows no borders. For BingX Charity, true recovery goes beyond immediate relief; it's about walking with the community as they restore their lives with strength and hope," said Alex Nguyen, BingX Spokesperson.

To ensure that every contribution reaches those in need, BingX Charity continues to work closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC) for transparent and efficient fund distribution.

The "One Light, Thousands of Hearts" campaign embodies BingX Charity's commitment to long-term community development and its belief that financial empowerment and social responsibility can go hand in hand. What began as an emergency relief effort has grown into a lasting journey of compassion, connecting volunteers, partners, and the BingX global community in a shared mission of giving back. By turning technology and global resources into meaningful impact, BingX Charity continues to bring light and hope to where it is needed most, proving that compassion, when shared, can truly cross every border.

