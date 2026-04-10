PANAMA CITY, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the expansion of its futures grid trading feature to include TradFi assets Gold, Silver, and Oil. This update enhances the range of instruments available within BingX's automated trading tools, enabling users to apply systematic strategies to key macro assets directly on the BingX app.

BingX Futures Grid Expands to Gold, Silver, and Oil, Bringing Automated Precision to Macro Trading

With the addition of these commodities, BingX continues to strengthen its rapidly growing TradFi suite, currently supporting over 100 TradFi assets. Fully integrated across the BingX ecosystem, including futures, spot, copy trading, and BingX AI, BingX TradFi provides users with seamless access to commodities, forex, stocks, and indices within a unified trading environment.

By embedding TradFi assets into familiar tools such as grid trading, BingX lowers the barrier for users to diversify strategies and engage with global markets without switching platforms or workflows.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX