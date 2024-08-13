VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Blockpit, a renowned European crypto tax solution provider. Starting August 8, 2024, BingX users can effortlessly manage tax obligations with Blockpit, saving both time and money. Blockpit provides legal security, ensuring compliance with ever-changing regulations, and giving BingX users significant improvement in trading experience and confidence in their investments. As a bonus, BingX users receive a 15% discount on their first Blockpit license.

BingX Partners with Blockpit to Enhance Crypto Tax Reporting for Users Globally

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, commented on the new integration. She stated: "We are thrilled to integrate Blockpit's innovative tax solutions into the BingX platform. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to ongoing global compliance and providing users with state-of-the-art tools for financial decision-making. By enhancing our presence in the European market, we are empowering our users with comprehensive tax reporting and advanced portfolio management. We believe this collaboration will ensure a seamless, efficient, and compliant trading experience for our global community."

With this collaboration, BingX users gain access to Blockpit's cutting-edge tax reporting capabilities, enabling them to effortlessly manage their tax obligations and streamline their financial planning. The advanced portfolio management tools provided by Blockpit also allow users to track and optimize their investments with greater precision, ensuring they can make informed decisions in real-time. Additionally, Blockpit's tax optimization feature minimizes taxes through strategies like tax loss harvesting, by showing potential gains or losses and the holding period of assets.

BingX embraces the importance of regulatory compliance, including taxation, as an integral part of its mission to provide users with reliable financial tools. By leveraging Blockpit's expertise in crypto tax management, BingX aims to expand its brand awareness and empower users globally, particularly in Europe, with effective solutions for managing their crypto taxes. This partnership not only enhances user confidence but also underscores BingX's commitment to smart financial management and adherence to local regulations.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

