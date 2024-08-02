VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the launch of its perpetual contract market on TradingView, a social media network and analysis platform for traders and investors. This integration brings a seamless trading experience to our users, offering unparalleled convenience and access to professional analytical tools. Previously, BingX users could trade standard futures on Tradingview. This time it supports both Coin-margined and USD-margined (including USDT and USDC) perpetual futures trading. BingX users can now view the BingX perpetual futures market directly on TradingView, making it easier than ever to monitor and analyze trading opportunities.

BingX Perpetual Contract Market Officially Launched on TradingView

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented on the new integration, stating, "We're incredibly excited to bring the BingX perpetual futures market to TradingView. This integration allows our users to seamlessly leverage the advanced charting and analytical tools of TradingView without manually importing updated watchlists, making their trading experience more efficient and insightful. Our goal is to provide the best tools and platforms for our traders, and this integration is a significant step in that direction."

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

This integration ensures that all your favorite trading pairs are readily available, allowing you to focus on making informed trading decisions. TradingView is renowned for its comprehensive analytical tools, social networking features, and mobile app capabilities. By connecting your BingX account with TradingView, you gain access to a robust suite of charting functions, real-time data, and a vibrant community of traders and investors. This integration not only enhances your trading experience but also provides you with the insights needed to capitalize on market trends.

The BingX and TradingView integration is designed to cater to both novice and professional traders. Whether you are looking to refine your trading strategies or stay ahead of market movements, the combined features of BingX and TradingView provide a powerful platform to achieve your goals. As BingX continues to innovate and expand our offerings, it invites traders from around the world to join its community and experience the convenience and efficiency of trading perpetuals on TradingView.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

