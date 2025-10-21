Biomom Partners with Kolmar BNH to Enhance "Biomom Snow" -- Upgrading Both Quality and Taste

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health supplement brand Biomom has renewed its flagship children's probiotic, "Biomom Snow," with enhanced quality and improved flavor.

As part of the renewal, Biomom selected Kolmar BNH Co., Ltd. as its new manufacturing partner, reinforcing its commitment to consumer satisfaction and product innovation

Biomom Snow contains 10 billion CFU probiotics per stick, using 19 strains certified by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

It also includes essential nutrients such as Vitamin B complex, Vitamin D, folic acid, biotin, and selenium, providing comprehensive nutritional support so that children do not need separate vitamin supplements.

The renewal focuses on improving both functionality and taste — key factors identified through consumer feedback.

By partnering with Kolmar BNH, a leading manufacturer recognized for advanced probiotic technology and strict quality control, Biomom has significantly elevated the product's overall reliability and palatability.

A Biomom representative stated, "We changed our manufacturing partner to make a product that children genuinely enjoy while maintaining our strict ingredient standards. The result is a safer, more flavorful, and more convenient probiotic for kids."

Moving forward, Biomom plans to continue pursuing quality innovation and consumer-driven improvements to strengthen its position as a leading children's probiotic brand in Korea.

SOURCE Biomom