Biomom Reinvents "Snow" with Five-Layer Safety Packaging -- Stronger Protection and Greater Convenience for Kids' Probiotics

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health supplement brand Biomom has introduced upgraded, hygienic packaging for its flagship probiotic "Biomom Snow."

The renewal features five-layer safety stick and pillow packaging designed to enhance probiotic protection and ensure a more convenient, safer experience for consumers.

Biomom Snow contains 10 billion CFU probiotics per stick, formulated with 19 MFDS-approved strains, and is enriched with Vitamin B complex, Vitamin D, folic acid, biotin, and selenium to provide balanced nutrition for children.

Recognizing the sensitivity of probiotics to light, heat, and humidity, Biomom focused this renewal on improving storage safety and consumption convenience.

The newly adopted five-layer protective stick packaging effectively blocks air and moisture, preserving probiotic viability.

Meanwhile, the pillow-style individual packaging ensures hygienic handling and portability — ideal for children's daily routines.

A Biomom official commented, "Packaging technology is just as crucial as ingredients when it comes to probiotics. We designed Biomom Snow so children can enjoy it safely anytime, anywhere, while parents have complete peace of mind."

Biomom plans to continue enhancing its product safety and user experience through technology-driven innovation, establishing itself as a trusted brand in the children's health supplement market.

SOURCE Biomom