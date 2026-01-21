Birkin International Hotel Celebrates Chinese New Year and Ramadan 2026 with Signature Festive Buffets and Traditional Flavours

MALACCA, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birkin International Hotel is set to welcome 2026 with two major festive dining celebrations, featuring a vibrant Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner and the much-anticipated "Gulai Kawah Tradisi" Ramadan Buffet. Designed to bring families, friends, and colleagues together, these promotions highlight the hotel's commitment to celebrating cultural traditions through exceptional food and warm hospitality.

Chinese New Year 2026: Festive Buffet Takes Centre Stage

Celebrate the season of togetherness at Birkin International Hotel. Indulge in our festive Chinese New Year spread, featuring auspicious Yee Sang and classic favourites, then continue the celebration with our comforting and flavourful Ramadan buffet, thoughtfully prepared for fast-breaking moments.

In celebration of Chinese New Year 2026, Birkin International Hotel invites guests to indulge in its Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner, specially curated to capture the joy, abundance, and togetherness of the Lunar New Year.

The buffet will be available on 16th, 17th and 18th February 2026, from 6:30pm to 10:00pm, at Birkin Kitchen. Guests can look forward to a wide selection of festive favourites and classic Chinese New Year dishes, carefully prepared to reflect the spirit of reunion and prosperity.

The Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner is priced at MYR180+ per adult and MYR126+ for children and senior citizens, making it an ideal dining option for families, group gatherings, and corporate celebrations looking for a lively and celebratory atmosphere.

To complement the buffet experience, Birkin International Hotel also offers Prosperity Toss (Yee Sang) from 26 January to 3 March 2026. Available in three variations — Prosperity Ahead, Abundance Year, and Abalone Fortune — the Yee Sang symbolises good fortune, success, and abundance, and serves as a meaningful addition to any Chinese New Year celebration.

For guests seeking a more private dining experience, the hotel's Chinese Set Menu will be available till 3rd March 2026, served in private rooms from 6:30pm to 10:00pm. Designed for intimate group gatherings and corporate dinners, the set menu offers a convenient and elegant way to close the year or celebrating new year with family, friends, or business partners.

Ramadan 2026: Gulai Kawah Tradisi Buffet

As the holy month approaches, Birkin International Hotel continues its tradition of bringing people together through food with the "Gulai Kawah Tradisi" Ramadan Buffet, running from 27 February to 19 March 2026, daily from 6:30pm to 10:00pm.

This signature buffet showcases authentic Malaysian heritage cuisine, with a strong emphasis on traditional flavours and communal dining. Highlights include the much-loved Kambing Gulai Kawah, alongside a generous spread featuring Rusa Golek, Kambing Golek, Nasi Arab, Ayam Bakar Tandoori, Ayam Panggang Maharani, Ketam Bunga Masak Lemak, Murtabak Tomahawk, Ekor Asam Pedas, Sup Sum-sum, and a variety of other local favourites.

The Ramadan buffet is priced at RM205+ for adults, with a special RM165+ rate for children, senior citizens, and early bird purchases made before 31 January 2026. Adding further value, guests can also enjoy the "Buy 10 Free 1" promotion, making it ideal for large family iftar gatherings, corporate events, and group bookings.

A Celebration of Culture, Community and Culinary Excellence

"These festive promotions reflect our commitment to celebrating Malaysia's rich cultural diversity through food and meaningful experiences," said Kevin Lee, General Manager of Birkin International Hotel. "Whether welcoming the Lunar New Year with prosperity and joy or breaking fast together during Ramadan, we aim to create memorable moments for our guests."

Advance reservations are strongly recommended, and all promotions are subject to availability. Prices are subject to prevailing Sales and Service Tax (SST).

For reservations and enquiries, please contact +6012-558 7295, or email [email protected].

About Birkin International Hotel

Birkin International Hotel (BIH) is a new coastal haven located in Klebang, Melaka, offering guests the perfect blend of seaside serenity and the cultural charm of heritage Melaka. Guided by the principles of excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, BIH delivers unforgettable experiences while fostering strong community ties.

SOURCE Birkin International Hotel