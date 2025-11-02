Birkin International Hotel Launches Food Bank Program and Achieves ASEAN Record for ESG Systems Deployment at Opening

MALACCA, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birkin International Hotel today marked a historic milestone with the official launch of its Food Bank Program and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Secretariat of Domestic Trade and Service Industry, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) Putrajaya and Melaka.

MoU signing between KPDN and Birkin International Hotel marks a new step in community sustainability. The hotel makes history with ASEAN Records and another milestone now recognized beyond ASEAN with its inclusion in the Asia Records.

The ceremony, held at Ballroom 2 of Birkin International Hotel, was attended by representatives from government agencies, hospitality partners, and members of the media. The event commenced with welcoming remarks by Mr. Simon Tan, General Manager of Birkin International Hotel, followed by a keynote address from the representative of KPDN. The signing of the MoU formalized a collaborative partnership to strengthen sustainability and social welfare initiatives in the local community.

Birkin Food Bank Program: Sharing Beyond Hospitality

The Birkin International Hotel Food Bank Program aims to address food insecurity among local communities by redistributing surplus food from hotel operations and partner suppliers to those in need.

This initiative aligns with the hotel's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework under the Community category and supports its mission to achieve zero food waste. Through the program, Birkin pledges to contribute 50 to 100 food packs per month, sourced from untouched buffet items and event surplus, ensuring that food is repurposed to support underprivileged families across Melaka.

ASEAN Record: First & Largest ESG Systems Deployment at Launch by a Five-Star Hotel

During the event, Birkin International Hotel was officially recognized by the ASEAN Records Organization for achieving the milestone of "First & Largest ESG Systems Deployment at Launch by a Five-Star Hotel", featuring 12 initiatives across five sustainability categories.

In a pleasant surprise, the ASEAN Record Committee announced that Birkin's achievement had surpassed regional boundaries, earning the hotel an official place in ASIA Records.

This recognition underscores Birkin's leadership in sustainable hospitality and operational innovation — setting a new regional benchmark for environmental performance and community responsibility.

12 ESG Systems Implemented

Water (4): In-house RO water bottling system, rainwater harvesting, smart irrigation reuse system, and sewage treatment plant.

Energy (2): Smart HVAC system and motion-sensor LED lighting across guest and back-of-house areas.

Waste (2): On-site composting system and minimization of single-use plastics.

Mobility (3): EV charging stations, dedicated EV shuttle service, and EV patrol bike for hotel security.

Community (1): Food Bank Program (Bank Makanan Birkin).

Commitment to a Sustainable Future

"Birkin International Hotel strives to set the standard for responsible hospitality," said Mr. Simon Tan, General Manager of Birkin International Hotel. "Our ESG systems are not just operational measures — they reflect our core belief that true progress comes from balancing business success with environmental care and social responsibility."

Reflecting on the dual recognitions received, Mr. Tan shared, "Being honored by both ASEAN and ASIA Records is deeply humbling. It reaffirms our commitment to lead through innovation and sustainability. More importantly, it serves as a reminder that every step toward responsible hospitality makes a difference — not just for our hotel, but for the future of our planet."

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic Food Bank handover, a media interaction session, and a luncheon prepared by Birkin Kitchen, celebrating community collaboration and shared purpose.

About Birkin International Hotel

Birkin International Hotel (BIH) is a new coastal haven located in Klebang, Melaka, offering guests the perfect blend of seaside serenity and the cultural charm of heritage Melaka. Guided by the principles of excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, BIH delivers unforgettable experiences while fostering strong community ties.

SOURCE Birkin International Hotel