BIT Supports Pawpathon 2026 as Title Sponsor, Championing Community Inclusion and Second Chances

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT participated as the Title Sponsor of Pawpathon 2026, a community initiative organised by HUG Community Services in collaboration with the Yellow Ribbon Project, held at Mandai Wildlife West.

Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development, together with community partners, organisers, and sponsors at Pawpathon 2026. Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development, together with Mr John Ge, CEO of BIT, and BIT colleagues at Pawpathon 2026. Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development, together with Mr John Ge, CEO of BIT, at the flag-off ceremony for Pawpathon 2026.

The event brought together families, community partners, volunteers, beneficiaries, and members of the public for a morning focused on inclusion, encouragement, and community support. The programme featured a charity walk, therapy dog interactions, community performances, and appreciation activities recognising donors and partners supporting rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

Guest of Honour Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development, and Ms Elysa Chen, Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, joined organisers, sponsors, and participants in supporting the event.

As part of the sponsor appreciation segment following the community walk, Mr John Ge, CEO of BIT, shared a short address reflecting on the importance of community support, inclusion, and showing up for one another.

"Pawpathon is more than just a walk. It is a community coming together for a common purpose," said Mr Ge. "Second chances do not happen on their own - they require support, encouragement, and inclusion from the people around us. We are grateful to be part of such a meaningful initiative alongside the wider community."

As a Singapore-headquartered company, BIT believes in contributing meaningfully to the communities it operates in through initiatives that promote inclusion, trust, and social cohesion.

BIT extends its appreciation to HUG Community Services, the Yellow Ribbon Project, volunteers, partners, and all participants who contributed to making Pawpathon 2026 a meaningful community event.

About BIT

BIT (formerly Matrixport) is a Singapore-headquartered global digital asset financial infrastructure and services group focused on building long-term financial infrastructure for modern investors. Built on integrity and trust, BIT bridges traditional finance and digital assets through disciplined governance, advanced technology and regulatory compliance.

SOURCE BIT