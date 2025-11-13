Bitazza Thailand Marks Six Years of Regulated Growth, Announces Strategic Collaboration with B2C2 to Strengthen Institutional Digital-Asset Liquidity in Southeast Asia

LONDON and SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitazza , a leading licensed digital asset broker in Thailand, and B2C2 , a global leader in liquidity for digital assets, together announce they have entered a strategic partnership to drive resilient, compliant, and sustainable digital-asset market adoption in Thailand and the broader ASEAN region.

The announcement coincides with Bitazza Thailand's six-year anniversary, marking a major milestone in the company's journey as it continues to strengthen regulated infrastructure and expand institutional access in the region.

(From left) David Rogers, CEO Asia-Pacific at B2C2; Tanawat Sutantivorakoon, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Fong, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer; and Wimonpun Wiboonma, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, at Bitazza: a media luncheon announcing the new partnership.

B2C2 has worked with Bitazza since its inception six years ago and, as part of the partnership, will serve as Bitazza's liquidity provider alongside a number of growth initiatives. Through this collaboration, B2C2 will provide enhanced wholesale services to support Bitazza's rapid expansion into new institutional market segments, including enhanced funding and pricing, extended credit lines, and support for potential infrastructure expansion and future projects.

Founded in 2018 and operational since December 2019 under a digital asset brokerage license from the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitazza Thailand has grown organically under Thailand's regulatory framework. The company has remained independently funded since inception and has never undergone workforce reductions. Its offering has expanded from five digital assets to over 120 THB-denominated trading pairs, guided by robust compliance and asset-screening frameworks aligned with SEC standards.

Bitazza Thailand has processed more than 535 billion THB* in cumulative trading volume and surpassed 4.5 million app downloads**, reflecting strong engagement among retail investors, high-net-worth clients, and institutional participants.

B2C2, founded in 2015 and majority-owned by SBI Holdings, is recognized globally for pioneering institutional digital-asset market-making and OTC electronic trading. The firm provides 24/7 liquidity across spot and derivatives markets, on/off-ramping services for fiat to stablecoins, and institutional funding solutions. Its infrastructure offers reliable electronic liquidity and market-leading settlement for banks, exchanges, payment providers, and stablecoin issuers.

The collaboration reflects the ongoing maturation of the digital-asset landscape in Southeast Asia, which has evolved from retail-driven participation to growing institutional involvement. Thailand's position as 17th worldwide in crypto adoption underscores the country's readiness for broader institutional participation and long-term ecosystem growth.

"B2C2 is delighted to deepen our longstanding partnership with Bitazza in Thailand, one of the most trusted digital asset brokers in the region," said David Rogers, CEO Asia-Pacific at B2C2. "Thailand continues to be a global leader in crypto adoption, with strong retail engagement, growing institutional involvement, and innovation in payments and stablecoins. Together, we'll help ASEAN institutions improve their access to liquidity and strengthen the region's digital-asset infrastructure."

"This anniversary represents not only six years of progress, but a turning point," said Tanawat Sutuntivorakoon, Chief Executive Officer of Bitazza Thailand. "We are anchoring on a regulated foundation for disciplined growth, with a focus on delivering value for users, from retail to institutions. Partnering with B2C2 strengthens our liquidity capabilities and supports our mission to bring globally competitive pricing, secure infrastructure, and institutional-grade access to Thailand and Southeast Asia as the region matures."

For Bitazza Thailand's RFQ service (similar to OTC desk) for high-volume trades, the partnership unlocks access to institutional-tier liquidity and cross-venue pricing intelligence, enhancing execution quality for block trades and large-volume flows. With B2C2's 24/7 liquidity and global settlement network integrated alongside Bitazza's SEC-supervised operations, institutional and professional clients will benefit from a more competitive quote environment, deeper order books, and faster settlement options.

Chan Wei Yee, Bitazza Global CEO, added: "This alliance is a strategic milestone. It unites two organizations that share the same values — regulatory credibility, technological excellence, and a long-term vision for sustainable market growth. Together, we will strengthen the bridge between global liquidity and local opportunity."

*According to data from Appsflyer as of November 10, 2025.

**Calculated based on Bitazza Thailand's trading volume data from 2020 to 2025.

Learn more at: bitazza.co.th

Learn more at: b2c2.com

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies and digital tokens involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to their own risk profile.`

Please note that B2C2 is not currently licensed or regulated in Singapore or Thailand.

