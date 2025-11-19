Bitsight Reports 50% Growth in APAC Amid Rising Demand for Cyber Risk Intelligence

Success of Luminate Exchange Japan underscores the company's expanding presence and commitment to helping organizations across the region strengthen cyber resilience.

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced continued momentum in Asia-Pacific following the successful conclusion of Luminate Exchange Japan 2025, the company's flagship event for security and risk leaders. The event convened nearly 100 senior executives, government officials, and cybersecurity experts to discuss how organizations can strengthen resilience through intelligence-led visibility into cyber risk.

Bitsight achieved 50% year-over-year growth across APAC through the close of Q3 2025, driven by accelerating demand for cyber risk intelligence among enterprises and government organizations across the region. The momentum reflects Bitsight's unique ability to integrate exposure management with real-time threat intelligence, empowering organizations to achieve contextualized risk prioritization and make faster, data-driven decisions across their extended attack surface.

Key Insights from Luminate Exchange Japan 2025

New research shared at the event revealed critical trends shaping Japan's cybersecurity landscape:

High digital supply chain concentration: Japan's digital supply chain has a unique profile with many providers supplying more than 50% of the Japanese market.

Elevated vulnerability rates: On average, Japanese companies experience 2.8x more total vulnerability findings per asset compared to the global average, and 2.9x more critical CVEs (CVSS ≥9).

Growing APT risk: Vulnerabilities with a high likelihood of exploitation by advanced persistent threats (APTs) occur 1.9x more often in Japanese organizations than elsewhere.

These findings highlight the importance of cyber risk intelligence as a foundation for national and enterprise resilience.

"Japan's digital economy is rapidly expanding – and with it, the need for actionable intelligence about exposure and risk," said Steve Harvey, CEO of Bitsight. "The success of Luminate Exchange Japan 2025 reflects a growing commitment among Japanese organizations to advance their cyber resilience. While they are among the most digitally advanced in the world, Japan's highly concentrated digital supply chains, elevated rates of critical vulnerabilities, and heightened exposure to APT-linked threats demand a shift beyond compliance toward continuous, intelligence-driven visibility."

Expanding Presence and Partnerships in Japan

Bitsight continues to strengthen its investment in Japan, expanding its Tokyo-based team, building partnerships with leading technology and security providers, and enhancing localized support for customers across sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, and technology.

"We're proud to support leading Japanese brands such as Ricoh and Shiseido, along with innovators like Nomura Asset Management, who rely on Bitsight's cyber risk intelligence to strengthen and secure their digital ecosystems - and, in the case of Nomura Asset Management, to make more informed fixed-income investment decisions," said Kisso Diall, General Manager, APAC at Bitsight. "Our continued growth in APAC reflects a strong desire among organizations to better detect, prioritize, mitigate and communicate their cyber risk."

About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to empower organizations with precise insights derived from the industry's most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. With more than 3,500 customers and over 68,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, enabling teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone required to confidently manage cyber risk and address exposures before they impact performance.

For more information, visit bitsight.com , read our blog , or connect with us on LinkedIn .

