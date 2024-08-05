Bitunix Awarded 2024 Most Trusted Exchange, Reaching Key Milestone in Southeast Asia Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the "W2140 World WEB3 Carnival - Kuala Lumpur," Bitunix proudly received the "2024 Most Trusted Exchange" award.

This accolade not only recognizes Bitunix's exceptional performance in the cryptocurrency trading arena but also highlights its growing user trust and market influence. Invited as a strategic partner to participate in the W2140 World WEB3 Carnival held in Malaysia, this event marks a significant milestone in Bitunix's expansion into the Southeast Asia market.

"Receiving the '2024 Most Trusted Exchange' award is the highest affirmation of the relentless efforts of the Bitunix team and the unwavering support of our users," said a Bitunix representative. "Moving forward, Bitunix will continue to dedicate itself to providing the most secure, convenient, and efficient trading services. Enhancing user experience remains our core mission."

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitunix consistently upholds the principles of technological innovation and service excellence, striving to offer a top-notch trading platform to users worldwide. This successful debut in the Southeast Asia market not only demonstrates Bitunix's strategic global positioning but also lays a solid foundation for future growth.

The W2140 World WEB3 Carnival is a significant annual event in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, attracting experts, business leaders, and blockchain technology enthusiasts from around the globe. The event offers opportunities to share cutting-edge technology and industry trends, fostering cross-disciplinary exchange and cooperation.

Bitunix remains committed to the spirit of openness and mutual benefit, actively participating in global blockchain events, promoting innovation in the cryptocurrency field, and creating more value for users worldwide.

About Bitunix

Bitunix is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that has rapidly developed since November 2021. It is dedicated to providing users worldwide with secure, convenient, professional tools and a premium trading experience. With a growing user base and stable trading volume, Bitunix currently serves over 100 regions globally, establishing a significant position in the industry. In 2022, Bitunix obtained the U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) license and acquired the Canadian MSB license in January 2024. The Bitunix team focuses on rapidly developing better products, continuously improving our platform through user feedback and innovation.

SOURCE BITUNIX TECHNOLOGIES LTD