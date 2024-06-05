Biwin Unveils New Consumer Brand at Computex 2024

Global Launch of Personal Storage and DRAM Solutions

TAIPEI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biwin Storage Technology, a renowned leader in computer memory and storage manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the global launch of its own consumer brand of personal storage and DRAM solutions at Computex 2024. This milestone will take place from June 4-7th at Nangang, Hall 1, Booth #J1129, and the Biwin Suite at the Taipei Grand Hyatt Hotel, Floor 25 Suite #2506 (RSVP).

Introducing Biwin's New Consumer Products

Biwin Consumer Storage Products Biwin Consumer Storage LOGO.

For decades, Biwin has been at the forefront of manufacturing high-quality computer memory and storage solutions. Recognized for excellence by press and industry experts alike, Biwin is an officially licensed maker of several famous brands. With its own chip-packaging facility, Biwin leads the field in embedded storage for some of the world's most advanced devices, meeting the exacting standards of the largest technology companies.

At Computex 2024, Biwin will showcase a range of innovative consumer products:

State-of-the-Art Technologies : Featuring the latest LPCAMM2, DDR5, and PCIe NVME generations.

: Featuring the latest LPCAMM2, DDR5, and PCIe NVME generations. Internal SSDs and DRAM : Perfect for upgrading PCs and devices for gaming, work, or fun.

: Perfect for upgrading PCs and devices for gaming, work, or fun. Portable storage : anywhere, anytime SSDs and USB with fashionable design .

: anywhere, anytime SSDs and USB with fashionable design Memory Cards : Designed for photographers, content creators, and handheld devices.

: Designed for photographers, content creators, and handheld devices. Accessories & software: Card readers, storage management software and more.

In addition to the Biwin brand for mainstream use, the company will introduce two new product lines named after precious gemstones:

Biwin Black Opal : Especially designed for serious gamers, enthusiasts, modders and overclockers seeking top-tier performance.

: Especially designed for serious gamers, enthusiasts, modders and overclockers seeking top-tier performance. Biwin Amber: Ideal for professionals on the go who require superior mobile storage and memory solutions.

Leadership Quotes

"With the advance of AI, big data, IoT, eSports, and millions of new content creators, the market will grow dramatically for personal storage, memory, and accessories," says Sam Sun, CEO of Biwin Storage Technology.

"Recently our company opened the 110,000 square meter BIWIN Science and Technology Campus in Huizhou," notes Kevin Xu, Senior VP. "Along with our first financial year listed on the stock exchange, these steps give us the ability to innovate, to develop the latest solutions, and to expand our quality service to new markets."

Event Details

Be among the first to witness the unveiling of Biwin's consumer products at Computex 2024:

Location : Nangang, Hall 1, Booth #J1129

: Nangang, Hall 1, Booth #J1129 Date : June 4-7th

: Additional Viewing: Biwin Suite at Taipei Grand Hyatt, Floor 25 Suite #2506

About BIWIN

Biwin's success story began decades ago with its dedication to manufacturing quality computer memory and storage solutions. Today, Biwin is a leader in embedded storage, working within the demanding environments of the world's largest tech companies to create the latest devices for the metaverse, AR, IoT, and AI. With that experience, our consumer products often win outstanding product awards from media and experts.

Whether you are looking to succeed at work, gaming, or fun, Biwin's consumer products are BUILT TO WIN.

Experience the future of personal storage and memory solutions with BIWIN at Computex 2024. We look forward to welcoming you at our booth and suite.

SOURCE BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.