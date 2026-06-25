Bizcap named Australia's #1 Best Workplace™ in Finance and Insurance

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap has claimed the top ranking as Australia's Best Workplace™ in Finance and Insurance for 2026, awarded by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

The recognition celebrates the outstanding culture Bizcap has built within the finance and insurance sector, the experience it creates for its people, and the innovation and leadership it brings to a fast-moving, ever-evolving industry.

The accolade follows a rigorous assessment process, including confidential employee feedback, a detailed analysis of organisational culture, and insights from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA). This data-driven evaluation ensures recognised companies demonstrate a genuine and measurable commitment to advancing women in the workplace.

The recognition comes after Bizcap was named one of Australia's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026, and follows Great Place To Work® certification across Australia, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

Kirsty Nixon, Senior People and Culture Manager at Bizcap, said the recognition reflects the company's continued investment in creating a workplace where people feel supported, connected and empowered.

"Being recognised as a Best Workplace™ in Finance and Insurance is a proud moment for Bizcap and a reflection of the culture our people help build every day," Ms Nixon said.

"We know that great workplace culture doesn't happen by accident. It comes from listening to our people, supporting their wellbeing, creating opportunities for growth and ensuring every employee feels valued and included."

Zalman Blachman, Bizcap's co-founder and global Co-CEO, said the recognition was especially meaningful as Bizcap continues to expand its global footprint and contribution to the non-bank lending sector.

"Bizcap has grown rapidly by staying focused on innovation, speed and service, but our success has always been driven by our people. This recognition reflects the culture our team has built together and the environment we've created for talented people to thrive," he said.

"The workplace culture we've built in Australia has become the foundation for how we grow globally. As we continue expanding across markets, we're committed to creating the same high-performing, people-first culture wherever Bizcap operates."

Rebecca del Rio, Bizcap's Deputy CEO (APAC) and global Chief Revenue Officer, said the recognition validated the company's long-term investment in its people and culture.

"What makes this recognition so valuable is that it's based on the honest feedback of our people. We've built this culture deliberately by listening, acting on feedback and continually investing in an environment where our people can do their best work," she said.

"In finance, trust underpins every relationship. Receiving this recognition from the people who experience our culture every day reinforces that we're living those values internally, just as we strive to do for our customers and partners."

The recognition comes during a period of continued growth for Bizcap, which has expanded its presence across multiple international markets while helping thousands of SMEs access fast and flexible funding solutions. As the non-bank lending sector continues to evolve, Bizcap has remained focused on combining innovation, technology and exceptional customer service with a workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent.

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank business lender offering fast, flexible funding to SMEs in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, Europe, the US and Canada. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers SMEs by offering approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded more than 100,000 SMEs, totalling $5 billion globally, while holding a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

For more information, visit bizcap.com.au

SOURCE Bizcap