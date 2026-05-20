Bizcap Singapore marks one year with new $1m lending limit

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap, one of the fastest-growing alternative lenders globally, is marking one year of operations in Singapore by increasing its lending limit to $1 million, giving more SMEs fast access to larger, flexible funding solutions.

The announcement reflects Bizcap's strong growth in the Singapore market since launching in early 2025, as well as increasing demand from local businesses and brokers for faster and more responsive funding options.

Bizcap Singapore has rapidly established itself as a trusted alternative lender for SMEs seeking a more flexible approach than traditional finance providers.

"When we launched, we had a vision to become Singapore's most open-minded lender and I truly believe we've brought that vision to life over the past year," said Joseph Lim, Bizcap's Managing Partner for Asia.

"Over the last 12 months, we've seen strong momentum in the Singapore market as more SMEs and brokers look for funding partners that can move quickly and provide solutions tailored to their business needs.

"Increasing our lending limit to $1 million is a reflection of Bizcap's growing presence in Singapore and our ability to support businesses with larger funding requirements while maintaining the speed and responsiveness we are known for."

Over the past year, Bizcap Singapore has achieved several key milestones:

Launched four new funding products: Line of Credit, Line of Credit Ultra, Prime Loan and Caveat Loan

Facilitated more than $40 million in funding for Singapore SMEs

Maintained its industry-leading speed, delivering approvals in principle within three hours

Built a strong network of more than 300 partners

Expanded its local team from one to seven employees.

Bizcap recently hosted a partner event in Singapore attended by more than 150 key partners to celebrate its one-year milestone. During the event, the company shared updates on its expanded $1 million lending limit, its broader growth ambitions across Asia, and the launch of its Bizcap Frequent Funders (BFF) program — a new loyalty initiative designed to reward partners with tiered incentives as they reach funding milestones.

As part of the celebrations, Bizcap also recognised a number of high-performing partners who achieved Platinum Partner status in 2025, acknowledging their ongoing support and contribution to the company's growth in Singapore.

Bizcap has also strengthened its leadership team in Singapore with the promotion of Gareth Tan to General Manager, reinforcing the company's commitment to continued growth in the local market.

Tony Truong, Bizcap's Chief Credit Officer (APAC), said the increased lending limit would help make funding more accessible for Singapore SMEs looking to scale operations, improve cash flow or invest in future growth.

"At Bizcap, we are focused on making funding more accessible to Singapore SMEs by providing fast and flexible finance solutions that support real business outcomes," said Truong.

"By lifting our lending limit to $1 million, we can now support larger deal sizes and help more businesses access the capital they require through flexible facility structures to help stabilise cash flow, invest in expansion, and manage unpredictable market dynamics."

Bizcap's Global Co-Founder and Co-CEO Zalman Blachman said the Singapore business had exceeded expectations in its first year of operation.

"To see the Singapore business grow from a standing start to such a strong position in just one year is a testament to the team on the ground and the demand for a more flexible approach to lending," said Blachman.

Looking ahead, Bizcap Singapore is targeting more than $100 million in funding facilitated over the next 12 months as it continues to scale its presence in the local market.

"We're just getting started," Lim said. "The response from the Singapore market over the past year has been incredibly encouraging, and increasing our lending limit to $1 million is another important step in supporting SMEs with the fast, flexible funding they need to grow."

SOURCE Bizcap