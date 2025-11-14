Bizzkey, Powered by Lotusia Group, Simplifies Singapore Incorporation Through Fintech-Driven Compliance

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As more global entrepreneurs and corporations look to Singapore for regional expansion, Bizzkey, powered by Lotusia Group has introduced a unified digital platform that simplifies company incorporation, compliance management, and fintech-enabled banking to help businesses start and scale faster in Asia's financial hub.

Bringing Clarity and Speed to Incorporation

Incorporating a company in Singapore has long been a complex process involving multiple intermediaries and regulatory steps. Bizzkey streamlines this journey by combining company registration, statutory filings, and multi-currency banking access into one secure, paperless platform.

"Bizzkey was built to make Singapore incorporation simple, transparent, and accessible," said Jacob Tao, Co-CEO of Lotusia Group. "By integrating fintech and compliance, we are transforming a process that used to take weeks into a seamless digital experience, giving global businesses the ability to operate across borders with confidence."

Through Bizzkey's all-in-one interface, users can register their company, manage ACRA and IRAS compliance, and access fintech-powered business accounts without the delays or administrative friction typically associated with cross-border setup.

Combining Regulatory Expertise with Fintech Agility

Built on Lotusia Group's decade of cross-border business expertise and developed in collaboration with SAVO, a fintech platform specialising in digital banking and payments, Bizzkey offers entrepreneurs a frictionless gateway to Singapore's regulated business environment.

Through a single platform, users can:

Complete company incorporation digitally from anywhere in the world

Open multi-currency business accounts instantly through fintech partnerships

Automate ACRA filings, renewals, and compliance requirements

Manage documents and licenses in a secure digital dashboard

Enabling Cross-Border Growth Through Connectivity

Bizzkey's launch also builds upon Lotusia Group's ongoing role in advancing regional business connectivity. As the official operator of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) One-Stop Internationalisation Platform, established under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI), Lotusia Group supports government-led efforts to deepen trade, financial, and digital collaboration between Singapore and China.

The platform, jointly supported by the Chongqing Municipal Commerce Commission and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Industrial Promotion Center, provides integrated services in market research, tax and legal compliance, investment facilitation, human resources, and brand development.

This government-backed partnership reinforces Lotusia Group's position as a trusted facilitator of cross-border business and digital transformation, aligning with the broader CCI vision of strengthening modern connectivity and sustainable trade between both nations.

Supporting Asia's Next Wave of Entrepreneurs

Bizzkey's launch aligns with Singapore's national focus on digital trade facilitation and financial inclusion. As startups and investors across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Southeast Asia look to establish a foothold in Singapore, Bizzkey provides the infrastructure and local expertise to make entry faster and more seamless.

The platform's early adopters include digital commerce and professional service firms seeking real-time incorporation support, instant compliance visibility, and secure fintech integration.

"Bizzkey is more than a service. It's the foundation for a new way of doing business. Borderless, digital and compliant," added Jacob.

About Bizzkey

Bizzkey, powered by Lotusia Group, is a digital platform that unifies company registration, compliance, and fintech banking for global entrepreneurs. The platform streamlines Singapore incorporation and business management through automation, transparency, and integrated financial solutions.

For more information, visit www.lotusiagroup.com or follow Lotusia Group on LinkedIn for more updates.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shermin Chen

Head of Marketing, Lotusia Group

[email protected]

+65 9762 7783

SOURCE Lotusia Group