Lotusia Group Highlights the Leadership of Co-CEO Jacob Tao as the Company Enters a New Phase of Cross-Border Expansion and Community Impact

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotusia Group ("Lotusia") today announced the continued appointment and expanded leadership portfolio of Co-CEO Jacob Tao who has served in the role since 2024. As the Group accelerates its cross-border advisory, digital compliance, and China-ASEAN business connectivity initiatives, Jacob's leadership will remain central to strengthening Lotusia's regional footprint and community programmes.

Jacob Tao, Co-CEO of Lotusia Group Jacob Tao speaking at an industry forum

"Jacob has played a pivotal role in shaping Lotusia's identity as a trusted connector between Singapore, China and Southeast Asia," says Huo Jincheng, CEO of Lotusia Group. "His deep expertise in cross-border structuring, government-to-business engagement and ecosystem-building has enabled us to support fast-growing companies while contributing meaningfully to society. We look forward to continuing this momentum under his joint leadership."

A Track Record in cross-Border Advisory and Regional Ecosystem

Before joining Lotusia, Jacob built a strong foundation in corporate advisory and international market entry. He previously supported Chinese technology firms in establishing their Singapore presence, co-organised two SME Exchange Summits (2018–2019), and contributed to regulatory and corporate structuring for blockchain and fintech clients.

In 2022, he facilitated his firm's onboarding into the Singapore Economic Development Board's Connections Concierge, further strengthening Singapore's position as a global headquarters hub.

At Lotusia, Jacob has been a key figure in advancing business cooperation under the China–Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI). He actively leads delegations, facilitates two-way business exchanges, and supports high-growth founders entering the ASEAN market. These efforts form the foundation for Lotusia's next phase of development, which will centre on the firm's digital compliance and incorporation platform, Bizzkey.

"Our goal is to turn policy intent into operational reality," Jacob says. "Lotusia's strength lies in giving founders clarity and confidence as they scale across borders."

Strengthening Bilateral Relations Through Education and Cultural Exchange

Alongside business leadership, Jacob has contributed significantly to education and cultural development. Since 2022, he has donated annual sets of a Chinese prose anthology to the National Institute of Education (NIE), supporting literary appreciation among students under Assoc. Prof Tan Chee Lay. In 2023, he collaborated with the Goh Loo Club to sponsor its cultural seminar series, promoting dialogue and heritage exchange between Singapore and China.

In recent years, Jacob has also supported talk shows and cultural programmes aimed at deepening bilateral understanding.

Beginning in 2026, Lotusia plans to deepen its engagement with education institutions through school talks and industry-sharing initiatives. These efforts aim to provide students with practical insights, mentorship and exposure to real market-entry and digital compliance work. This reflects the firm's commitment to nurturing globally aware graduates who are equipped to navigate Southeast Asia's fast-evolving business landscape with confidence.

Driving Social Impact Through the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia

Jacob currently serves as President of the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia, where he has expanded the club's outreach and community involvement. During Singapore's 60th National Day celebrations, he led members in the "Keep Singapore Clean" movement as Environmental Ambassadors. He also introduced "Inclunema," a sensory-friendly cinema experience designed for children with intellectual disabilities, where lighting, sound and seating were adapted for comfort.

In December 2025, he spearheaded "Little Hands, Big Joy," a festive collaboration with MINDS Raintree SSCC that brought student's handmade Christmas socks to public display at Fernvale Community Club. These efforts were supported by youth volunteers and corporate partners, reflecting his belief that CSR must be meaningful, accessible and community-led.



In 2026, the club will extend its initiatives with new youth-led volunteering programmes, cross-organisation collaborations, and support networks designed to strengthen community participation and inclusion.

Jacob believes community work must be continuous and grounded. "CSR should be part of how we operate, not an afterthought. It must be meaningful, accessible and community-led," he says.

Lotusia Group's Next Phase of Development

Looking ahead, Lotusia's next phase of growth reflects a broader and more integrated approach to supporting clients across different stages of their journey.

One key area of focus is Bizzkey, Lotusia's digital incorporation and compliance platform. The firm will continue to advance Bizzkey as a core pillar of its digital transformation, leveraging AI-driven solutions to digitalise business operations, enhance compliance management and streamline cross-border workflows. Through Bizzkey, Lotusia aims to redefine industry standards by offering clients a more transparent, efficient and scalable way to start, manage and grow their businesses across Southeast Asia.

Alongside this, Lotusia is expanding into wealth management, broadening its service capabilities beyond corporate advisory. The Group has already obtained the relevant SFC licence in Hong Kong and is in the process of establishing a dedicated wealth management team in Singapore. This expansion will enable Lotusia to provide more integrated solutions that align corporate structuring, cross-border expansion and long-term wealth planning for entrepreneurs, business owners and families.

Together, these developments strengthen Lotusia's positioning as a holistic cross-border platform, supporting clients across both business growth and wealth preservation.

About Lotusia Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Lotusia Group supports high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses across Asia in navigating international growth. With a regional footprint spanning major Asian business hubs including Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo, and Bangkok. The group specialises in global expansion, investment migration and cross-border business structuring.

By integrating tailored overseas landing services with end-to-end execution, Lotusia Group ensures clients experience a seamless journey across company setup, relocation, and operational compliance.

