BJ88 SIGN A LUCRATIVE 8 MILLION USD SPONSORSHIP PARTNER DEAL WITH AFC BOURNEMOUTH

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ88, one of the fastest growing trusted brands in Asia has secured an outstanding new shirt sponsorship agreement with English premier league team AFC Bournemouth.

The new 'long-term' agreement kicks in from the start of the 2024/25 season.

AFC Bournemouth, nick named The Cherries are a famous football team with a host of top players including England centre-forward Dominic Solanke, as well as a rich history spanning over a century.

Premium Global Partners

BJ88 commented: "We are truly excited and honoured to agree on this important and mutually beneficial partnership with such a historic and globally respected footballing brand as AFC Bournemouth. We have been very impressed throughout with the club's determination and ambition, and we look to working with the club in supporting them with some exciting innovations moving forward."

On the announcement, AFC Bournemouth commercial director Rob Mitchell commented: "The club is excited to be partnering with bj88 for in what is a record-breaking deal. Their investment will have huge significance to help us compete in the Premier League both on and off the pitch."

BJ88 Gaming is a reputed brand based in the Philippines with proudly owned operating licenses including PAGCOR Philippines.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BJ88