"Black technology" to help the autumn inspection efficient and orderly

KUITUN, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company kicked off the autumn inspection, comprehensively investigated risks and hidden dangers, strictly implemented the safety control requirements, and ensured the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

Trees located under the high-voltage lines of the distribution network, such as severe weather such as strong winds and thunderstorms, are likely to increase the risk of line breakage, grounding, and short circuit caused by tree barriers. The traditional manual barrier clearing method has some problems, such as small space, difficult power failure and high risk, which affect the improvement of power supply reliability to a certain extent.

The science and technology innovation team of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company proposed the idea of using a laser knife to clear the obstacle, and successfully combined the live working robot with a high-power laser knife. During the operation, the insulated bucket arm truck lifted the live working robot and the laser knife to the overhead line of the distribution network surrounded by tree barriers, and the operator controlled the robot to emit laser beam at a fixed point to achieve efficient cutting. Compared with traditional laser cannons, the firing distance is closer, the speed is faster, and the operation efficiency is higher.

While ensuring the stable operation of the power grid, the intelligent live operation robot of the distribution network can replace the manual work to complete the live operation of the overhead line of the 10 kV distribution network, which ensures the personal safety of the operators, reduces the labor intensity, and improves the quality and efficiency of the operation.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company