Blackhawk Network (BHN) customers stand a CHANCE TO SEE ELITE athletes COMPETE IN PARIS

SYDNEY, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhawk Network (BHN) is offering its customers the chance to win a trip for two to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, as part of a once in a lifetime competition with a total prize pool valued at more than $65,000.

The countdown to the Olympic Games just got even more exciting and Australians who purchase an ACTIVTM VISA Gift Card from 29 February to 16 May have the chance to win a trip for two to Paris valued at $49,000, including return economy flights, four night's accommodation and General Admission tickets to attend three Olympic Games events.

The competition is open to all customers who purchase an ACTIVTM VISA Gift Card, available in physical and digital formats at Giftz and Corporate Card Store, at local retailers and other participating digital and incentives channels, during the promotional period.

In addition to the major prize, each week of the 10-week campaign, one lucky winner will receive an exclusive Visa Olympic Games Paris 2024 themed merchandise package valued at $260 to get them in the spirit to watch the Olympic Games live on our screens at home through July and August.

Visa's Head of Marketing for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, Natalie Lockwood, said: "Through the ACTIVTM VISA Gift Card, we're partnering with Blackhawk Network to offer Australians a chance to experience the spectacular Olympic Games in Paris. The ACTIVTM VISA Gift Card can be used everywhere Visa prepaid is accepted to spoil yourself or your nearest and dearest, with the unique Olympic-themed digital versions of the gift card able to be added to a mobile wallet for quick and easy access."

BHN Region Head, Peter Malycon, said: "This is such an amazing opportunity for one winner to take their favourite person on the trip of a lifetime to watch live records being broken, new sporting legends being made and revel in the thrilling atmosphere that the world's biggest sporting event offers."

"We encourage consumers and businesses alike to think of ACTIVTM VISA for their next gift or inclusion in their upcoming reward programs to enter this fantastic competition to give family, friends, team members or customers a chance to win," said Mr Malycon.

Entry to the competition is open to Australian residents who are 18 years and older and multiple entries are permitted with a maximum of five entries per person per day.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 is set to be one of the biggest and best yet when it returns to the French capital from Friday July 26th, until Sunday August 11th 2024.

Some 10,500 athletes will compete in 329 events, with 206 National Olympic Committees represented in 28 sports.

New sports appearing in the 2024 games include break dancing, sports climbing, skateboarding and surfing, all set to attract new interest and audiences for the first time.

