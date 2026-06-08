BLACKYAK Hosts "Himalayan Climate Charter 2026: Namche Summit" to Advance Global Climate Action

BYN BLACKYAK Group, led by Chairman Kang Tae Sun, announced on June 8 that it held the "Himalayan Climate Charter 2026: Namche Summit" on June 1 local time in Namche, Nepal. The event was co-hosted with the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, the Nepal Mountaineering Association, and the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality.

Launched by BLACKYAK in Kathmandu in 2025, the Himalayan Climate Charter is the world's first mountain-centered climate action initiative rooted in the belief that the Himalayas should not simply be viewed as a destination for mountaineering, but as the frontline of the global climate crisis and a natural heritage that must be protected by the international community. The initiative aims to strengthen global solidarity and encourage concrete action to preserve mountain ecosystems.

The Himalayas continue to face mounting ecological threats caused by global warming, including declining snowfall, flooding of farmland, and waste left behind by climbers. These challenges have made mountain conservation efforts increasingly urgent. In response, BLACKYAK introduced the Himalayan Climate Charter last year, outlining key commitments such as calling for global climate action, carrying out clean-up activities in the Himalayas, strengthening technology- and community-based cooperation, ensuring transparent disclosure of environmental information, amplifying voices from the frontlines of the climate crisis, and expanding global partnerships and solidarity. Participating companies and institutions also joined as co-signatories to the declaration.

This year's summit served as an opportunity to reaffirm the core values and significance of the Himalayan Climate Charter while discussing concrete ways to put those principles into practice. By moving the event from Kathmandu to Namche, located at an altitude of 3,440 meters, participants underscored their commitment to experiencing the realities of the climate crisis firsthand and turning awareness into action.

Moving beyond declaration-focused initiatives, BLACKYAK plans to launch action-oriented projects beginning next year, with a focus on clean-up and restoration activities carried out in the Himalayas. To support these efforts, the company will further strengthen collaboration with local organizations and communities while continuing more direct and sustainable efforts aimed at preserving the Himalayan ecosystem.

Chairman Kang Tae Sun of BLACKYAK stated, "The village of Thame, which suffered severe damage from a glacial lake outburst flood in 2024, clearly shows that the climate crisis in the Himalayas is already threatening people's lives. We can no longer view the Himalayan climate crisis as a distant issue. It is a shared challenge that requires all of us to think together and act together."

He added, "BLACKYAK will move beyond discussion and declarations to expand practical support and solidarity that can drive real change on the ground in the Himalayas."

BLACKYAK also recently published its first sustainability report since its founding, titled the "BYN BLACKYAK Responsibility Report 2025". The report highlights a wide range of initiatives aimed at protecting mountains and nature, including the Himalayan Climate Charter, sponsorship of the Icefall Doctors, and environmental clean-up trekking campaigns. It also showcases activities led by the BLACKYAK Alpine Club (BAC) that have contributed to popularizing outdoor culture and promoting a more mature hiking culture.

In addition, the report introduces the company's efforts toward high-performance technological innovation through global R&D capabilities, the development of sustainable products based on resource circulation principles, and its circular economy model that creates environmental value across the entire product lifecycle, from production to disposal.

Through this report, BLACKYAK expresses its brand philosophy and sense of responsibility, grounded in the belief that nature is a precious legacy that must be preserved for future generations.

About BYN BLACKYAK Group

Founded in 1973, BYN BLACKYAK Group is a global outdoor and lifestyle brand group inspired by the spirit of the Himalayas. Through its flagship brand BLACKYAK and affiliated businesses, the Group develops high-performance outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment designed for the world's most demanding environments.

With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible exploration, BYN BLACKYAK Group continues to expand its global presence while advancing technologies and initiatives that support both people and the planet. The Group actively engages in environmental and social responsibility efforts, including climate action campaigns and partnerships aimed at protecting mountain ecosystems and local communities.

Learn more at: BYN BLACKYAK Group

SOURCE BLACKYAK