Blockchain.com & Ondo Finance Launch Onchain Tokenized U.S. Stocks Across Europe

In partnership with Ondo Global Markets, NYSE-listed equities and ETFs are now accessible to millions of eligible users across Europe directly via the Blockchain.com wallet

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com and Ondo Finance today announced an expansion of their partnership to offer real-world assets (RWAs) onchain to the European market. Eligible users across Europe can now gain direct access to regulated, tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs seamlessly within the Blockchain.com DeFi wallet.

Last year, through its DeFi wallet, Blockchain.com and Ondo Global Markets introduced over 200 tokenized stocks and ETFs to users in Africa and South America, offering onchain exposure to some of the most recognizable companies.

"By bringing U.S. equities onchain for our European users, we are providing self-custody solutions through our DeFi wallet that are faster, more efficient and completely self-owned that remain unmatched by traditional banks," said Peter Smith, CEO, Founder and Executive Chairman at Blockchain.com. "Building on our momentum in Africa and South America through this partnership with Ondo, we are making a more inclusive and secure financial system a reality for millions across Europe and beyond."

Since its launch in September 2025, Ondo Global Markets has seen explosive growth, reflecting the surging demand for institutional-grade assets on the blockchain. With a total value locked (TVL) surpassing $556 million and trading volume exceeding $8.7 billion, the platform is a dominant force in the Real World Asset (RWA) sector.

"Extending availability to users across the EEA through the Blockchain.com DeFi wallet allows Ondo tokenized stocks and ETFs to reach a previously unavailable segment of the platform's global user base," said Ian De Bode, President at Ondo Finance. "We look forward to seeing how this expansion supports adoption as we continue to drive tokenization across global markets."

This announcement marks a significant shift for European investors who can now access institutional-grade assets with the ease of a digital wallet, including:

Users across 30 EEA states can now buy, sell, and hold over 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs via the DeFi wallet.

Assets are managed directly within the familiar Blockchain.com Wallet interface, removing the friction of traditional brokerage accounts.

Amid strong performance in precious metals markets, Ondo Global markets offers onchain access to tokenized precious metals ETFs, including SLVon (Silver) and IAUon (Gold), enabling commodities exposure within its existing tokenized ETF lineup.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

About Ondo Finance:

Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products on-chain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient.

