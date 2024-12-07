Blokees' TRANSFORMERS Figures Take the Spotlight at Cybertron Con 2024, Captivating TRANSFORMERS Fans

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, the much-anticipated event for many TRANSFORMERS fans, 2024 Transformers Cybertron Con, officially opens. As an official partner of TRANSFORMERS, Blokees will showcase a variety of new products from its TRANSFORMERS figures series, highlighting the unique appeal of its offerings to fans.

Cybertron Con 2024 serves as a grand gathering for TRANSFORMERS enthusiasts, with Blokees bringing its full series of TRANSFORMERS figures. Upon entering the booth, attendees will be captivated by an extensive array of figures displayed in chronological order of their market release, showcasing the rich diversity of Blokees' product line.

The event premiered the Transformers -2025 X Yearly Version - The Golden Lagoon • Defence and the Blokees Figures Transformers Event Exclusive Optimus Prime (Pink), which attracted large crowds of TRANSFORMERS fans.

The impressive display of both classic and new products has already garnered significant interest, turning the event into a vibrant gathering for fans eager to connect with Blokees TRANSFORMERS figures.

Additionally, the Blokees Figures Creator area also sparked the interest of a lot of TRANSFORMERS fans to stop and discuss passionately. This area features numerous custom TRANSFORMERS figures created by BFC. Among them, "Houqi Miao" transformed the legendary Optimus Prime, posing a sharp contrast to the comic version of Optimus Prime by another creator, with bright colors and unique brushwork, creating a completely different "leader."

These block figures, with bold and imaginative painting and modification, demonstrate BFC's passion for TRANSFORMERS figures, and they created their own visions of TRANSFORMERS with infinite imaginative power.

In early 2023, Blokees officially obtained the IP authorization for TRANSFORMERS. Since the launch of TRANSFORMERS figures, they have been particularly popular among Blokees users, with continuous calls for new releases. To date, several series such as the Galaxy Version, Shining Version, Classic Class, Action Edition, and Defender Version have been released, each with multiple new products.

Looking to the future, Blokees will continue to deepen its global cooperation with the TRANSFORMERS IP, based on users' needs and R&D innovation, to launch more TRANSFORMERS figures with high restoration levels and rich gameplay, passing on the fun of building to users worldwide.

SOURCE Blokees