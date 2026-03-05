Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Signs Three Strategic MoUs with Government of Uttar Pradesh to Advance Scientific Waste Management and Circular Resource Recovery

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, a Singapore-headquartered company specialising in integrated waste management, resource recovery and clean energy systems, has signed three strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The signing took place during the official Investment Roadshow held in Singapore in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji.

Blue Planet Signs Strategic MoUs with Government of Uttar Pradesh

The MoUs establishes a structured framework for collaboration across integrated waste management, scientific landfill remediation, clean energy generation and circular resource recovery, supporting Uttar Pradesh's sustainable growth priorities.

Uttar Pradesh generates over 20,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day and continues to experience rapid industrial and urban expansion. The proposed collaboration aims to deploy scalable, technology-driven systems to address legacy waste challenges while strengthening fresh waste processing capacity across identified priority projects in the state.

Under the proposed framework, Blue Planet intends to explore investments across multiple focus areas aligned with Uttar Pradesh's sustainability objectives and long-term climate commitments. These include scientific remediation and reclamation of legacy dumpsites through engineered, environmentally compliant clean-up and land restoration.

In parallel, the company will work towards deploying integrated fresh waste processing and diversion systems to ensure efficient treatment of new waste streams and significantly reduce landfill dependency. In the context of expanding industrial corridors, data centres and Global Capability Centres across the state, the collaboration also envisions establishing advanced e-waste recycling and refurbishment facilities to responsibly process electronic waste and strengthen circular material recovery systems.

Additionally, Blue Planet will support initiatives to address open-field burning through agri-residue-to-biogas projects that convert crop stubble into clean energy, enabling structured fuel generation while mitigating seasonal air quality concerns. These initiatives align with the state's structured investor facilitation framework through Invest UP.

Blue Planet brings a strong execution track record, having processed over 17 million tonnes of waste globally, reclaimed more than 700 acres of land and reduced approximately 8 million tonnes of CO2e emissions to date. The company has completed over 170 projects spanning landfill mining, waste-to-value systems and clean energy platforms across 15 countries.

Commenting on the signing, Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, said:

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated remarkable vision in prioritising scientific and sustainable waste management as a core pillar of development. These three MoUs reflect the state's progressive approach towards tackling e-waste, enabling Compressed Biogas, accelerating biomining of legacy waste and strengthening fresh waste management systems at scale.

At Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, we are honoured to partner in this transformative journey. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in environmental stewardship, circular economy adoption and investment-led growth. We remain committed to supporting this forward-looking vision with technology-driven, scalable and impact-oriented solutions that deliver measurable environmental and economic outcomes."

Bradley Chew, Group Head, Corporate Development, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, added:

"Uttar Pradesh represents a high-impact state where sustainability priorities and economic expansion are advancing in parallel. These MoUs creates a structured pathway to deploy capital into scalable waste management and resource recovery systems that generate measurable environmental and economic outcomes. We see strong potential to advance integrated processing, clean energy generation and circular material recovery in partnership with the state."

These MoUs marks the commencement of detailed project development, feasibility assessments and phased capital deployment aligned with Uttar Pradesh's investment priorities.

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore-headquartered company pioneering sustainability across Asia through technology-driven, IP-based, end-to-end waste management and upcycling solutions. By integrating diverse technologies and business models, the company closes the waste loop and accelerates the transition to a circular economy. Guided by its vision of zero waste to landfill, Blue Planet continues to drive measurable environmental and social impact through innovation and collaboration.

