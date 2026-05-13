From Landfills to Verified Impact: Blue Planet Unveils Carbon Credits Portfolio Backed by Scientific Waste Processing

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, a Singapore-headquartered integrated waste management company, today announced the launch of its Carbon Credits portfolio. Built on its large-scale landfill reclamation and waste processing projects in India, the initiative converts legacy landfill emissions into 683,513 Verified Emission Reductions (VERs), offering organisations a credible pathway to measurable climate action.

Transforming Legacy Waste into Sustainable Land Use and Verified Climate Impact

The credits are generated through scientifically managed waste processing that prevents methane emissions from legacy landfill sites. Each credit represents the verified reduction or avoidance of one metric ton of CO₂-equivalent emissions, directly linked to on-ground interventions across registered projects in India.

Developed under globally recognised European standards and methodologies for methane avoidance in municipal solid waste management, these projects are independently validated in accordance with ISO 14064-2 standards and registered with the International Carbon Registry (ICR). This ensures full traceability, transparency, and alignment with international carbon market requirements.

Blue Planet's approach goes beyond conventional waste treatment. Through integrated landfill reclamation and advanced material recovery processes, legacy waste is excavated, stabilised, segregated, and converted into reusable resources. This not only reduces landfill dependence and environmental risks but also delivers measurable emission reductions that can be independently verified and monetised as carbon credits.

As global organisations intensify their focus on net-zero commitments, ESG performance, and regulatory compliance, demand for high-integrity carbon credits continues to rise. There is a clear shift toward credits that are project-backed, traceable, and rooted in real, measurable outcomes. India-origin credits, particularly those linked to infrastructure-scale environmental interventions, are gaining increasing relevance in this transition.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, said:

"Carbon markets are entering a phase where credibility and end-to-end traceability will define value. The focus is shifting from not just offsetting emissions, but understanding where and how those reductions occur. At Blue Planet, our carbon credits are directly linked to scientifically managed waste interventions, where methane emissions are avoided at source. This creates a level of traceability and accountability that is increasingly critical for organisations navigating their decarbonisation pathways. As demand grows, the emphasis will remain on verifiable impact, transparency, and the ability to connect every credit back to a measurable environmental outcome.

With our scaled-up operations across global markets, we expect to continue generating carbon credits annually through scientifically managed waste processing and landfill reclamation initiatives. We are also exploring long-term partnerships with organisations seeking credible, measurable climate solutions to support their decarbonisation journey."

With 683,513 VERs available, Blue Planet's Carbon Credits portfolio offers organisations a robust and transparent mechanism to support their climate strategies while contributing to tangible environmental outcomes.

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore-headquartered company pioneering sustainability across Asia through technology-driven, IP-based, end-to-end waste management and upcycling solutions. By integrating diverse technologies and business models, the company closes the waste loop and accelerates the transition to a circular economy. Guided by its vision of zero waste to landfill, Blue Planet continues to drive measurable environmental and social impact through innovation and collaboration.

To learn more, visit www.blueplanet.asia

SOURCE Blue Planet Environmental Solutions