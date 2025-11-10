Blue Planet Strengthens E-waste Leadership in India with the Launch of Blue Planet E-waste Solutions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When innovation meets purpose, transformation begins. Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore and a global leader in sustainable waste management and circular economy technologies, has taken another bold step in its mission to redefine resource recovery in India. The company has acquired and integrated its (Haryana, New Delhi, India) and (Karnataka, Bengaluru, India) based subsidiary, Pegasus Waste Management Pvt Ltd, which will now operate as Blue Planet E-waste Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Redefining E-waste Management for a Cleaner Future

This strategic evolution strengthens Blue Planet's position as a key player in India's e-waste ecosystem, uniting technology, compliance, and sustainability under a single, purpose-driven identity. It marks a major milestone in the company's journey towards building a transparent, organised, and scalable recycling & refurbishing infrastructure across the country.

India today ranks among the top five generators of e-waste globally. The sharp rise in discarded electronics has created both a mounting environmental challenge and a powerful opportunity to recover valuable resources through responsible recycling and circular practices. Blue Planet E-waste Solutions aims to lead this transformation by developing a next-generation, technology-enabled platform for e-waste management, refurbishment, recycling, upcycling and reuse of working parts.

The company extends product lifecycles through refurbishment, recovers usable components from non-refurbishable items, and responsibly dismantles and recycles the rest — extracting valuable metals and plastics that are reintroduced into manufacturing supply chains.

Mr Ravi Kumar Neeladri, CEO, Blue Planet E-waste Solutions Pvt Ltd (formerly Pegasus Waste Management Pvt Ltd), said:

"In a technology-driven world, e-waste generation is inevitable — but the way we manage it defines our collective future. India urgently needs transparency, traceability, and sustainability in recycling. At Blue Planet E-waste Solutions, we are embedding these principles into every stage of our operations — ensuring traceable Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) credits, sourcing exclusively from compliant and organised channels, extending the life of appliances otherwise dismantled and returning upcycled aluminium and other recovered materials to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)."

Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Chairman, Blue Planet E-waste Solutions Pvt Ltd (formerly Pegasus Waste Management Pvt Ltd), said: "Pegasus built a strong foundation of quality and reliability; now, as part of Blue Planet, we have more than doubled our operational capacity, enhanced production efficiency, and expanded our client and partner network across industries. Together, we are driving measurable impact across India's recycling value chain and contributing to a truly circular economy."

Mr. Prashant Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, said: "The launch of Blue Planet E-waste Solutions marks an important leap forward in our mission to build a transparent and data-driven recycling ecosystem in India. This integration not only strengthens our leadership in organised sector recycling but also reinforces our long-term commitment to traceable, accountable, and sustainable resource recovery."

Blue Planet E-waste Solutions currently operates two state-of-the-art facilities in Binola, Gurgaon, India and Hoskote, Bengaluru, India — both designed for scalability, efficiency, and environmental compliance.

The Binola facility has an authorised capacity of 13,000 MT per annum, scalable up to 40,000 MT, enabling large-scale e-waste processing and recovery.

The Hoskote facility, spread across 10 acres, currently processes 16,900 MT per annum and is obtaining approval for an additional 25,000 MT per annum capacity from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, positioning it among India's most advanced integrated e-waste recycling centres.

Together, these facilities power Blue Planet's vision of responsible resource recovery, turning discarded electronics into valuable secondary materials while reducing environmental impact and eliminating landfill dependency.

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore-headquartered company pioneering sustainability across Asia through technology-driven, IP-based, end-to-end waste management and upcycling solutions. By integrating diverse technologies and business models, the company closes the waste loop and accelerates the transition to a circular economy. Guided by its vision of zero waste to landfill, Blue Planet continues to drive measurable environmental and social impact through innovation and collaboration.

To learn more, visit: www.blueplanet.asia

