Novo Holdings Invests in Blue Planet to Build Zero-Waste Infrastructure Across Asia and Emerging Markets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, a Singapore-headquartered sustainability company pioneering technology-driven, IP-based waste management and upcycling solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Novo Holdings, a leading global investor focused on advancing planetary health, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

A panoramic look at Blue Planet’s circular waste infrastructure advancing Zero Waste to Landfill.

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet has developed an integrated platform for circular waste management that combines proprietary technologies, data analytics, and operational expertise to convert waste into valuable resources. Its group portfolio includes Zigma (India), Wah & Hua (Singapore), Smart Environmental (New Zealand) and few others delivering end-to-end solutions across landfill remediation, recycling, biofuel generation, and e-waste processing.

The investment from Novo Holdings strengthens Blue Planet's technology-driven model and supports its commitment in building a circular, low-carbon economy in high-growth markets. The partnership will enable the company to expand sustainable infrastructure across India, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, deepen operational synergies across its regional network, and continue strategic, M&A-driven growth in identified segments. It will also reinforce initiatives in carbon credit generation, circular resource management, ESG-linked innovation, and development of environmentally friendly products from landfill waste.

Madhujeet Chimni, Founder and Chairman, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, said: "We are excited to partner with Novo Holdings, whose global sustainability expertise aligns with our vision of building scalable, responsible waste solutions. This investment strengthens our strategic expansion into Southeast Asia and GCC markets, and enables continued M&A-driven growth in priority segments. It positions Blue Planet to deliver measurable social and economic impact while advancing Zero Waste to Landfill across the regions we serve."

Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, said: "This partnership empowers us to continue our strong focus on innovation across our platform and deploy advanced waste valorisation technologies, including converting landfill materials into high-value products such as pellets and cladding. It also supports our mission to expand sustainable infrastructure and develop data-driven circular models that reduce environmental footprints, drive resource efficiency, and create long-term value for industries and cities."

Deepa Hingorani, Partner and Head of Asia, Planetary Health Investments, Novo Holdings, commented: "The rapid pace of urbanisation across Asia is intensifying the need for sustainable and context-specific waste solutions. Blue Planet exemplifies the type of knowledge-driven, impact-oriented platform that promotes resource efficiency and circularity. We are impressed by the company's vision and execution and look forward to supporting its continued growth."

About Blue Planet Environmental Solutions

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions is a Singapore-headquartered company pioneering regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based, end-to-end waste management and upcycling solutions. Operating across Southeast Asia, India, the UK, and New Zealand, Blue Planet's activities include landfill reclamation, hazardous and e-waste recycling, biogas production, and energy recovery. Blue Planet's mission is to create scalable circular ecosystems that extract higher value from waste, reduce environmental footprints, and enable a resource-efficient economy, advancing its vision of Zero Waste to Landfill.

www.blueplanet.asia

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Its purpose is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the Foundation's assets. Wholly owned by the Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (formerly Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life sciences companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 142 billion.

www.novoholdings.dk

