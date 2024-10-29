Bluecrux Teams Up with Bridgestone for Seamless SAP S/4HANA Upgrade

ANTWERP and AALST, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrux, a leading value chain consulting and technology firm, is thrilled to announce its successful collaboration with Bridgestone on the implementation of SAP S/4HANA. This state-of-the-art enterprise resource planning (ERP) system is set to streamline operations and boost business efficiency across Bridgestone's global operations, replacing its older version of SAP ahead of 2027, when it will no longer be supported.

Smooth implementation & hands-on support

The SAP S/4HANA system officially went live at Bridgestone at the beginning of this year, making an impact on over 3,800 end users across 9 manufacturing sites and 8 sales regions. Bluecrux worked closely with Bridgestone's internal teams to ensure a smooth transition as it upgraded its ERP system. Bluecrux provided hands-on support during this critical time, providing hypercare with teams on-site at 20 locations to monitor SAP S/4HANA's integration on an end-to-end level. The company also set up daily reports to track key highlights and quickly solve any issues at every site.

Real benefits & positive outcomes

Since the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, Bridgestone has been able to harmonize its processes across the organization. The platform is seen as a crucial enabler for future initiatives and projects as it improves supply chain visibility, accelerates financial reporting and enhances the company's ability to respond to market demands more efficiently.

"The collaboration with Bluecrux has been a key part of our digital transformation journey," said Donald Connally, RYOGA Program Manager of Bridgestone. "Their expertise in supply chain processes and hands-on approach, ensured a seamless transition to SAP S/4HANA across our global operations. We're grateful for the Bluecrux team's dedication and proactive support through hypercare, helping us reach our goals."

Strong partnership built over a decade

This project is the latest achievement in the long and successful partnership between Bluecrux and Bridgestone. Over the years, Bluecrux has been by Bridgestone's side as it goes through the phases of its supply chain transformation. Together, their respective teams have tackled projects like production planning, demand and allocation planning and developing a global Advanced Planning System (APS) strategy. This strong foundation paved the way for the recent SAP S/4HANA roll-out, bringing together years of shared expertise and trust.

"Our ongoing partnership with Bridgestone has been built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to continuous improvement," said Anneleen Tronquo, Managing Parter of Planning Solutions at Bluecrux. "The successful SAP S/4HANA implementation marks a significant milestone in our journey together, and it showcases the power of collaboration and hands-on support. We're proud to be part of this journey and look forward to driving even greater achievements together."

Looking forward to more success together

The success of this SAP S/4HANA project underscores Bluecrux's deep expertise in deploying and monitoring the solution, as well as the company's commitment to supporting clients in meeting their business transformation aims. As Bridgestone continues to benefit from SAP S/4HANA, Bluecrux looks forward to providing ongoing support for the company's digital journey.

About Bluecrux

Founded in 2011, Bluecrux is a leading value chain technology and consulting company, assisting global companies to navigate and improve their supply chains. The company's international growth story and innovative technologies, Binocs and Axon, reflect its goal to combine expertise with technology, turning challenges into opportunities.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Bridgestone EMEA) is the regional Strategic Business Unit of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in premium tires and sustainable mobility solutions. Headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), Bridgestone EMEA employs more than 14,000 people and conducts business in 35 countries across the region. Bridgestone EMEA operates 13 tire plants, a major R&D center, and a proving ground, and serves its customers in an extensive retail network with thousands of touchpoints. Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of premium tyres, tyre technologies and advanced mobility solutions. The company's vision is to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment is a broad, global corporate commitment that clearly defines the value the company is promising to deliver to society, our customers and future generations in eight focus areas; Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment. These provide a compass to guide strategic priorities, decision making and actions throughout every area of the business.

