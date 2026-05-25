BLUETTI Triggers 2026 EOFY Pre-Sale: Early Access to Best Portable Power Deals

SYDNEY, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy leader BLUETTI is officially kicking off its EOFY pre-sale campaign from May 25 to May 31. This exclusive early-access window gives Australian customers a premier opportunity to lock in selected EOFY pricing ahead of the full June promotion , making it the perfect time to winterise your home backup setup or gear up for your next off-grid road trip well in advance.

BLUETTI EOFY Pre-Sale Mechanics

Get a Head Start on EOFY Savings During Pre-sale, Countdown to BLUETTI 2026 EOFY Sale

Early Access Offers & Point Redemption

The pre-sale period spotlights several popular portable power solutions, including the Elite 30 V2, Elite 400, Elite 100 V2 + Charger 1 and so on, which are designed for everything from winter home backup and road trips to camping and off-grid travel.

Lucky Wheel Surprise

During the warm-up campaign, new subscribers can participate in BLUETTI's EOFY Lucky Wheel for a chance to receive exclusive rewards, including:

A$25 OFF orders over A$500 A$55 OFF orders over A$1,000 A$120 OFF orders over A$2,000



What to Expect from BLUETTI EOFY Sale

Following the warm-up event, BLUETTI's full EOFY campaign will officially launch on June 1, bringing sitewide year-low pricing with up to 44% OFF, premium bundle offers, and additional tiered savings. These mega discounts will span across selected portable power stations in Australia, high-capacity home battery backup systems, and sustainable energy storage solutions.

BLUETTI's flagship Elite 300 will also receive one of its biggest EOFY offers to date. Combining high-capacity performance with exceptional portability, the Elite 300 is super suited for both reliable home backup and off-grid adventures. The model has also been certificated by Frost & Sullivan as "The World's Smallest 3kWh Portable Power Station," highlighting its industry-leading balance of power, compactness, and mobility.

Get Ready for BLUETTI EOFY 2026 Sale

Keen to score EOFY deals ahead of the crowd? Visit the BLUETTI website for early access to selected offers, subscriber rewards, and Lucky Wheel giveaways before the full EOFY campaign launches on June 1. Customers can also mark their calendars for BLUETTI's annual year-low pricing event across selected energy solutions.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is a global clean energy technology company specialising in portable power stations, home backup batteries, and solar energy solutions. Trusted by more than 3.5 million users across over 140 countries and regions, BLUETTI remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions for modern lifestyles.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD