BLUETTI Unveils Exciting Black Friday 2023: Exclusive Power Station Deals and Activities

SYDNEY, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading brand of energy storage solutions, has just announced that its Black Friday early access will run from November 8-19, and the official Black Friday sale will start on November 20. Customers can enjoy a range of discounts, gifts, exclusive offers, and the all-new BLUETTI EP760 Energy Storage System.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals on Home Backup Power Stations and Outdoor Generators

BLUETTI Black Friday Early Access

BLUETTI Power Stations for Home Backup

- BLUETTI EP500(2,000W/5,100Wh): A wheeled all-in-one power station can moved around to power workshops, garages, and backyards during power outages.

BLUETTI Portable Generators for Outdoor Adventures and Emergencies

- BLUETTI AC200P(2,000W/2,000Wh): perfect for RVing and camping. Its 13 versatile outlets can charge all outdoor gears simultaneously. Add some MP200 folding solar panels for a rapid 700W solar boost.

- BLUETTI EB55 (700W/ 537Wh): At just 7.5kg, this handy champion boasts swift 400W dual charging and 11 versatile outlets for all those on-the-go activities.

The Newcomer: BLUETTI EP760+B500 Energy Storage System

EP760 debuted at the All Energy exhibition on November 25th and made a big splash. It's a 7,600W battery system that helps slash energy bills. Its modular design lets users customize capacity, and it's solar-ready to store free solar energy for nighttime or emergency use.

BLUETTI's Black Friday Activities

- Lucky Prize Wheels: Participants can try their luck to win BLUETTI EB3A power stations, MP200 solar panels, coupons, and other prizes.

- Earn 3X BLUETTI Bucks: From November 8 to November 19, for every order placed, customers can earn triple BLUETTI Bucks, and five times on Black Friday.

Confident Shopping This Season

Shoppers will not only get great deals on various power solutions but also have a seamless shopping experience with BLUETTI's exceptional service:

Buy Now and Pay Later service

30 days money-back guarantee

Free local shipping

Lifetime customer support

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

