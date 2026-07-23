Bluewash Sets a New Standard for Laundry Care Safety Through Full Ingredient Transparency

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewash, a premium wellness laundry brand, is raising the bar for safety in the laundry care market by emphasizing full ingredient transparency and skin-friendly formulations.

In an industry where manufacturers are generally not required to disclose the complete list of ingredients used in laundry detergents, Bluewash has adopted a policy of voluntarily providing full ingredient disclosure. The company believes transparency is essential for helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions and building long-term trust.

To further enhance product safety, Bluewash formulates its products with ECOCERT-certified ingredients and allergen-free fragrances, minimizing the use of skin-irritating substances while developing formulations designed with skin health in mind.

While low-irritation laundry products have traditionally focused on infant and baby care, Bluewash has extended the same standards to products intended for adult consumers. By doing so, the company aims to introduce a new approach to laundry care—one that prioritizes skin wellness alongside cleaning performance.

Bluewash also seeks to offer a reliable alternative for consumers who have become increasingly concerned about low-cost imported detergents with limited ingredient information. Through transparent labeling, in-house manufacturing, and strict quality management, the company is working to establish greater confidence in everyday laundry products.

As part of its brand renewal strategy for the second half of the year, Bluewash plans to strengthen communications centered on ingredient safety by expanding collaborations with industry experts and business partners. The company believes these initiatives will further reinforce its position as a trusted wellness laundry brand committed to safer, more transparent laundry care solutions.

SOURCE Bluewash